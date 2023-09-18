Lethal distribution and dispersion

The rise of China as an economic and military power has led to a relative erosion of U.S. power and preeminence. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the ascendant economic power. The country has become increasingly confident in asserting its growing and improving military. These changes have caused the U.S. to make significant changes to its strategic and military operating plans in the region. While changes are occurring around us, the emerging U.S. military plans for Guam provide insight into the essential elements of changing U.S. war plans.
At a strategic level, U.S. projection of power in the region can no longer be guaranteed by the primacy of its military assets. This is the case because the size and reach of Chinese forces in their “home” region is sufficient to rival those of a deployed U.S. force. The Chinese development of military facilities in the South China Sea, or SCS, has added risk to U.S. force projection with the creation of Anti-Access/Area Denial, or A2/AD, zones. Additionally, China’s growing nuclear capabilities mean that militarily countering the Chinese directly risks nuclear escalation.
China’s rapidly expanding naval and aviation forces, nuclear capabilities and A2/AD strategy - that could limit U.S. military operations - are all supported by advances in their missile technology. Missiles launched by ships, planes or ground-based systems - from mainland China or from outposts in the SCS - are a real threat to more than just U.S. maneuver forces. They can also strike U.S. military bases throughout the region, including Guam. Many of these bases were considered invulnerable to attack just a decade ago.
US response
The U.S. is not without its own continuously developing military capabilities and responses to a changing security environment. The U.S. response is changing both the strategic and military operating concepts that the U.S. has relied on for generations.
A fundamental change - that cascades through the region - is a folding of the U.S. nuclear umbrella. Host countries of U.S. bases in the region once relied on this strategic deterrence. The issue today is whether the U.S. would respond with nuclear weapons if China used conventional weapons against Japan, South Korea or Taiwan. Would the U.S. risk nuclear conflict with China over a conventional attack on these countries? Based on the U.S. encouragement of these countries to increase the size of their militaries and their conventional weapons base, it suggests that the U.S. knows the Chinese do not believe the U.S. nuclear umbrella exists for these countries.
The waterfall effect of this change in U.S. strategic deterrence is monumental. China can target all hosted military bases in the first island chain - and Guam in the second island chain - with conventional missile technology and has A2/AD strategies that hold U.S. aviation and naval capabilities at risk. This creates a vulnerability to attack that the U.S. is addressing by an operating concept of “distributed and dispersed,” or D2, operations.
Allies and partners
Containing an expansive Chinese capability requires allies and partners in the region, all who would be expected to do more at the front lines of conflict. This is why the U.S. is working hard to build and strengthen alliances in the region. At the same time, the U.S. is assuming a more defensive posture. The asymmetric nature of the “distributed and dispersed” operating concept is an inherent recognition of vulnerability. But in a contested environment, offense and defense are melded because the threat demands it. Force projection, survivability, defense and resilience are all calculated on a single plane. As recent Air Force doctrine describes it, this approach is “driven by the threat and necessitated by contested, degraded or operationally limited environments.”
The essentials of “distributed and dispersed” apply to the maneuver forces of all the U.S. services, as well as the bases and places from which they operate. Each of the services has emerging operating concepts that distribute their assets - including use of uncrewed/drone capabilities. This will make it harder for an adversary to target all the threats. The services are also developing “low signature” and small unit operations that “shoot and scoot” to further increase an adversary’s targeting challenges. Coordinating the deadly force of these distributed forces - using missiles from air, sea, and land - is intended to create both a U.S. A2/AD capability and an offense for U.S. forces.
Plans for Guam
If this sounds complex, it is. But in Guam, we see many of the basic elements of the “distributed and dispersed” concept. Andersen Air Force Base had the first relocation of assets under the U.S. Air Force’s D2 doctrine of Agile Combat Employment, or ACE. The USAF canceled the Continuous Bomber Presence at AAFB because too many planes on the ground would be vulnerable to an attack. Instead of a permanent stationing of bombers, AAFB now has “operationally unpredictable” deployments of Bomber Task Forces, or BTF. Adding to the dispersal of risk, the U.S. Air Force has begun developing “divert” airfield capability throughout the region in an effort to “spread out and become more survivable in conflict.”
Similarly, the Missile Defense Agency’s plans for Guam have proposed 20 sites around the island. Missiles, radars and sensors, and command and control nodes that will all be mobile-capable emphasize not just spreading the targets, but also unpredictability. This underscores the essential character of the D2 concept - make an adversary have to spend more missiles and resources to degrade U.S. capabilities. The outgoing head of the Missile Defense Agency, Vice Admiral Jon Hill, described this as “weaponizing” the community.
Recent war games give us an idea of how D2 works. In a conflict with China, if countries like Japan entered with the U.S., Guam would be less of a target because China would have to focus capabilities on targets in Japan. If Japan decided to stand down in a conflict with China, Guam would be inundated by missiles. The more distributed and dispersed your targets, the less concentrated the attack on any one place will be. This calculus, of course, is not lost on Japan. This is why Japan is unlikely to join the U.S. in a conflict against China unless it, and not just U.S. military bases, is targeted.
As a military operating concept, distributed and dispersed operations spreads the attack surface to a larger number of places, bases and operating assets. The distributed sites for the MDA’s proposal in Guam, or the creation of divert airfields in Tinian, Rota, Yap and Palau, spreads the risk of targeting and conflict to more places. When these places are your home, “distributed and dispersed” makes bases a more than likely - and legitimate - target in conflict.