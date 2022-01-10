During the past few weeks an opportunity has presented itself that I had not previously given too much thought – at least not here.
That being, how do we currently handle the disposal of household and commercial waste and recycling on Guam?
Yes, the vast majority of the island now has a commercial waste and recycling system with somewhat modern collection trucks and containers.
The majority of us pay the Guam Solid Waste Authority to dutifully come by our home once a week and collect the garbage with their nifty trucks and tilt cans and mechanically lift trash containers into the trucks; they are emptied and dropped back to the ground.
The one can has a black cover and is used to collect bagged household garbage that then goes to the landfill.
The second container has a green cover - is generally collected every other week - and contains all those items that are then to be separated by a private contractor and – in theory - individually shipped off island to be recycled in some other country like India, China, Vietnam, etc.
For this service I believe we are billed by and pay GSWA roughly $35 per month. Well, most of us are.
Unfortunately, right now the GSWA people are out of containers, so new customers cannot get any (What do they do with their trash?). There are also approximately 17,000 residents who are apparently not private or commercial customers nor are they on the GSWA collection list.
On top of that, it is my understanding that the only things actually being recycled are rubber tires, cardboard and certain hard-to-find metals.
All of the plastics and other recyclable material are currently being deposited in the landfill that was designed to only handle normal garbage.
However, there is also a disparity between the number of GSWA paying customers when compared to the number of registered water and power meters.
Granted, some of this is handled by commercial/business accounts who contract with companies like Mr. Rubbishman to handle their trash and recycling. There are also locations that are multiplex apartments that have commercial handling as well.
But there are also those individuals who load up their pickup trucks and once a week make a drop for, I believe, $9 at a central pickup point, or simply toss their garbage and recyclables into the jungle.
The latter is a careless and unthinking resident!
So how can we get every resident to handle their trash and recycling in a clean, safe and constructive manner?
Could we match GPA, GWA and GSWA customer billing lists to see who is and is not paying for proper collection?
Or, could we simply add the trash collection fee to annual property tax assessments and then attempt to trust elected officials to properly handle the money since it will end up in the general fund?
Nay, that wouldn’t work and there would have to be some sort of court-ordered lock box so the money was not misspent on some other vote-getting scheme.
Since history is a very good indicator of behavior, my tendency is to not trust public officials with the proper handling of money or the responsible ecological balancing of our island ecosystem and our trash collection and disposal.
You will recall that it took a federal order to close the old Ordot dump and properly design the new landfill.
This requires a much deeper and more detailed examination - maybe by politicians during the upcoming election. Perish the thought (no, bury it)!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.