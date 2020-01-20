Last week, my boys received a letter.
A real, hold-in-your-hands, feel-the-paper, read-it-over-and-over-again letter!
It was a long letter from their oldest biological sister.
When my boys went into foster care, they were part of a sibling group of five. The children were together in the shelter for years. Then two were adopted by a family that now lives in a southwestern state and one was adopted by a military family. Around the time of the second adoption, the Forgotten Boys came to live with us.
The last time they all were together was in 2017. The two stateside families met and then trekked to Houston to meet us for three hours at a mall.
The boys had not heard directly from her since then.
Until that letter arrived.
It was a single-spaced, run-on paragraph of news and information.
She told them all about her state and the weather.
“If you came in the wintertime,” she wrote, “I would love to take you up north not only to see snow but to also play in the snow.”
She told them about her part-time job at a taco restaurant. She told them how she makes tortillas from scratch and sometimes finds it frustrating because it’s hard for her to multitask.
“Maybe one day when you come visit me,” she wrote, “I would like to treat you to the place.”
She told them all about her pets – four cats and two dogs.
“I wish I could show you all my pets.”
Throughout the letter, there is a deep desire to see them again. She always displays the card of the 2017 reunion and hopes for another.
As I read the letter to the boys, I cried.
I wiped away tears of joy because this young woman, who had life stacked against her, is going to do well thanks to foster care and adoption.
And I wiped away tears of sadness, because foster care and adoption have stretched a precious family bond. Thankfully, though, it has not been broken.
“You both are in my heart forever and you are the best brothers that I have,” she wrote. “Being around you both brings happiness to me. …
“One day we will meet, one day.”
Maybe in 2020, we can make “one day” happen.
But after a letter like that, it had better be two.