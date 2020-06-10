Our governor began a phased lifting of our state’s stay-at-home order, and most businesses are open now except for barbershops and hair studios. Restaurants are again allowed to seat diners but must follow the well-known social distancing guidelines. No one I know is keen on making dinner reservations, however. They’re just not ready yet. Neither am I.
The possibility of viral exposure aside, nothing about sitting in a half-empty restaurant sounds appealing. Part of the restaurant experience is the bustle of a busy dining room – it is important. Even though none of us likes to wait for a table, a wait is exactly one of those things that assures us the chef is talented. No one wants to talk over a roomful of voices and the tinkling of glasses and flatware on plates, but we happily do it when we dine out.
Many years ago, I worked in the restaurant industry, so I know a few things about the business, and I’m perplexed at how any independent operator would willingly participate in the new COVID-19 marketplace. Margins on foodservice are fairly thin, therefore, profits rely heavily on sales. Diners are called covers – the more covers you have, the higher the profit. A half-filled dining room equals half the covers. It seems like a losing proposition.
Added to this is the issue of staff. Servers and bartenders don’t want to work in half-empty rooms, they want a situation where tables turn because their tips are based on the check. If I was a server, I’d look for something more steady. The same holds for cooks, dishwashers, bussers and barbacks.
Unfortunately, most utilities and rents will not adjust. The lights and air-conditioning must remain on whether you serve 10 or 100 people and your rate per square foot of rent does not change no matter how many people come in, or not.
Before COVID-19, independent restaurants relied on special events and banquets to supplement their income. How can this stream be replaced moving forward? Where do grooms and brides go now for their dream weddings? Will company parties become a thing of the past, too?
I dunno. It’s all very perplexing. I feel for this particular industry. Many hard-working people will have to quickly adapt to a new way to thrive. But how? Significantly raise the price of a dinner? I’m pretty sure that is the worse option.
Personally, I’m not missing eating out as much as I thought I would. To be completely clear, before the lockdown I loved eating out. The joke at home used to be that if it wasn’t for the Chinese restaurant down the street, I’d die of starvation. In fact, we had so many plastic takeout containers, that they were falling off the top of the refrigerator every time I opened the door. But something’s changed.
After being in quarantine, I have learned to love eating at home. My tastes have changed as my tastebuds have experienced a salad dressing my wife makes, a fresh salad the comes out of the garden. Almost every day, I know I am to be asked to go to the herb garden to gather fresh rosemary or thyme or savory. These fresh, homemade flavors have quelled the cravings for my old restaurant standbys.
And, to be quite honest, it is immensely satisfying to save money. Ribeye steak with a spinach salad in a restaurant is three to four times the price of the same thing from your own grill and kitchen. The money I’ve saved from eating out has awakened in me something that has eluded me my entire life: the utter joy of saving cash.
It’s really fun saving money and I have to thank the pandemic for experiencing it. When the garden centers were closed and I couldn’t buy mulch – guess what? The borders still bloomed without it. Mulch is not an absolute essential for the garden but it took the stay-at-home order for me to understand it, and by the by, keep hold of some of my hard-won salary.
Regarding restaurants, the other challenge they face is re-attracting patrons, like me, who have discovered that a special meal doesn’t need to be outsourced. Former diners, like me, who see how much those dinners actually cost and how nice it is to have it in your bank account.
I do look forward to a meal out again to see old friends, and I hope I wouldn’t have turned into one of those awful customers who say they can eat better at home. When I was in the business, I couldn’t stand those types. The brave entrepreneurs who will re-open their dining rooms don’t deserve customers like that.
Thankfully, I did not learn to cut my hair during these three-plus months of social separation. When the barber finally reopens, I am so there.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.