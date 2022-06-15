This past week I received my Evoshield shots. If you don’t know what these are, they are the “next level” of COVID-19 protection, beyond the three regular Moderna shots and two follow-up boosters. Yes, I have now received seven – count ’em – seven injections.
By the way, these last two were injected, in all places, in my gluteus maximus – one on each side. And did they hurt! I asked the nurse if it would be uncomfortable and she said she didn’t think so. LOL, helpful right? I guess it’s her job to put her patients at ease. But these shots stung and I loudly yelped. And no, I wasn’t embarrassed. Hurt is hurt.
“You know what?” she said, concerned.
“Yes?” I said weakly.
“They probably put Lidocaine in it.”
“The painkiller?” I responded. I immediately remembered that Lidocaine stings badly. That must be it.
“Why is it that a painkiller hurts so much?”
“Really,” she muttered steadying herself for my next scream, which came loud and clear.
When I came home, I pulled off the Band-Aids she placed at the injection sites. They were pink. Probably her way of expressing just how much a sissy I was. I chuckled.
After the inoculations, which were in a cancer infusion center, I was required to be under observation for an hour in the infusion area. Let me just cut to the chase, it was one of the best times I’ve had in a long time!
You’d think that while patients were sitting getting a round of chemo it would be all doom and gloom, but it was hardly the case. Let me tell you about the two ladies I met.
Barbara has been in stage four cancer of the adrenal gland for eight years, which had metastized three years into her first remission. Since then, she has undergone two surgeries to remove affected sites in her liver and diaphragm. She’s 70 years old, and doesn’t have a wrinkle on her face.
Jolene doesn’t have cancer, but she is afflicted by debilitating osteoporosis that requires her to have regular infusions. Her condition is so severe, she had parts of her toe joints shaved off so she could walk.
Our conversation started when I noticed that Jolene had directed her nurse to find a vein in her hand, as she had failed to find one in her arm.
“Are you sure?” the nurse asked, in a palpable disbelieving tone.
I piped up. “The patient is always right about where to find a vein.” Jolene’s eyes met mine; she smiled and I smiled back.
The nurse reluctantly stuck her in her hand and was able to install her IV.
“See?” I said from my chair. The nurse agreed reluctantly, pretending to be enthusiastic.
“He’s right,” Jolene said brightly, “Everyone thinks it hurts more in the hand.”
“But it hurts more to keep poking your arm without any luck,” I interjected.
“Amen!” chimed Barbara. And that’s how our conversation started.
By the time the hour was up, we were howling at Barb, who drove to the cancer center in a Corvette. She said that it never fails – that every time “this 70-year-old lady” drives her sports car, at least two men in big trucks check her on the highway. As we were leaving, Jolene pointed at the shiny Corvette gunning its engine. Sure as sunshine, it was Barb waving at us wildly, still laughing, as were we.
Thriving amid health complications
See, here’s the thing. Just because folks have physical conditions that “healthy” people find dreadful, life goes on. And in many cases, such as with the three of us, it gets better. Barb, at stage four cancer, is thriving, understanding that every now and then she’ll have to get chemo and surgery to keep her cancer at bay. And even though Jolene drives from Kokomo, Indiana, into Michigan for treatment, she hasn’t stopped exercising. Instead of running half-marathons, she participates in bike-a-thons.
I, myself, have never considered kidney failure an insurmountable obstacle that might prevent me from doing what I wanted. I finished my Ph.D., pursued a second graduate degree after that, and my garden keeps growing. Even for the short time that I plugged into a machine every night, I wasn’t, for one second, looking for comfortable shoes to buy in case my ankles swelled. Well, they didn’t. It was crocodile boots all the way.
A few years ago, when my kidney disease was in stage five and I required peritoneal dialysis, a friend made the unfortunate mistake of expressing her disappointment by uttering these words: “Man, your life sucks.” As you can imagine, I have not spoken to her since then. What I should have said was, “Well, I can always get a new kidney, but you’re stuck with that horse face,” but I didn’t, in a rare show of restraint.
The point I’m trying to make is fate and age will always bring some kind of physical challenge, and these challenges need not be as devastating as others, including medical professionals, believe they might be. Life, however easy or challenging, is full of opportunity. Who cares if you limp to your goals, and wheel yourself to a party?