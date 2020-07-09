Should we have a primary election in 2020? Hopefully, our leaders will come to their senses and cancel it.
The first reason we should cancel is the virus that causes COVID-19. The average life expectancy on Guam is about 80 years. In terms of the voting-age population, I would estimate that about half of current voters are over 50 years old. This age group is most at risk for the virus. Why would we expose our most vulnerable voters to a mass public event to eliminate one Democratic congressional candidate? The second reason is that our primary election process needs a major overhaul that will take at least a year. If we held this nonsense primary election, a number of candidates will be treated unfairly and this will result in litigation – all else being equal. If the primary proceeds, I will help any person not allowed on the general ballot to litigate the primary election. I will testify, write reports or do any other number of non-partisan activities allowed to correct this flawed process.
According to the Guam Code, primaries were adopted around 1970. But the language for both the delegate to Congress and the gubernatorial race appears to not directly sanction primaries. Both offices can use a runoff election if needed. In 2018, the governor’s race was vexed by a sore loser scenario. Since Guam does not have a sore loser law preventing those running in the primary from mounting write-in campaigns, the election was thrown into chaos. This shouldn’t happen. Even in the 2020 race, this could happen in the delegate’s race if a disgruntled third party wanted to force the election into a runoff scenario. There are very basic ways to address these concerns.
The real problem for the 2020 elections is the pandemic. We should allow office voting at the mayors' offices this year operated by neutral parties. This would allow elders to vote and avoid deadly crowds that might discourage their participation. There is no reason to expose vulnerable persons to crowds of sick people. If we need a runoff election for delegate, we can similarly accommodate voters using a number of novel methods. It is likely that if a single office for a vote between two candidates is needed, voting machines may not even be needed. A runoff with a simple two-choice question can effectively be hand-counted.
One other important point. If we know a runoff might be needed, we can save money at the primary and use these freed funds for the runoff. Also, since a runoff might not actually be needed, we could end up saving money.
At some point, we will have to split our community in two over the virus. Healthy younger people and more sickly older people will have to change the ways they do things. It may mean that grandparents may not be able to care for their grandkids if life is to go on. And it should go on.