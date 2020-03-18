On Friday morning last week, I woke up to several urgent emails from my district superintendent, principal and department director about the governor-ordered school shutdown which would start at dismissal later that day. The emails came in so fast that I was momentarily confused about whether I needed to actually go into school. It wasn’t until after some texts between colleagues that we were able to decipher that, yeah, we should go in.
At 3 p.m., the bell rang and we left after a quick faculty meeting with best wishes for good health overlapping “See you April 13th!” The school will be closed for at least one month.
Three days later, we wake up this morning to the order shutting down all bars and restaurants, so my wife is home for a few weeks, too.
Over the past days, like most everyone’s, my news feeds were filled with reports about stores running out of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. When I actually went to the store to pick up a few things last Friday, it dawned on me that this definitely wasn’t a joke. Aisles that are normally full were hollow canyons of deep, empty shelves. Yesterday, my favorite market had, for the first time, limits. You could buy only one package of toilet paper, and bottle of bleach.
When I understod that I would not have to report to work for at least one month, the first thought came to me was, “My garden is going to look great!” I wasn’t even slightly bothered by the panic or dread that I could have easily felt from reading the headlines. I wasn’t, I’m not. Three days into this break, I am happily aching from long days of furious spring cleaning, weeding and pruning.
Neither is my wife feeling the impending doom. On the contrary, she is busy planting seeds and tubers, pointing at large, heavy concrete pots that she needs me to move to new locations. Best of all, she’s cooking at home. It really is great being married to a chef who is homebound. I mean, we were married nearly 30 years ago; but she’s always been working. Now she’s cooking all day in our kitchen. That’s a very new, very nice thing.
We are not phased. I suppose we should be.
According to the news stories, I am a person of compromised health with an underlying condition that makes me particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. That condition is kidney disease. But I’m not walking around with masks or gloves – not really. I mean my Instagram feed is filled with my daily fashion selfie in the time of coronavirus, but the masks I’m rocking aren’t medical grade, they’re just another way to wear a designer scarf. And the latex glove is only a tongue-in-cheek way to show off a ring. But honestly, I’m not worried.
I suppose I’m relaxed in these precarious times because I grew up in Guam when, in 1976, the mighty Typhoon Pamela blew our entire house away. When we walked up from the concrete cellar, we walked into the open air. The walls and roof were completely gone, and all the trees that had previously surrounded us were felled so that the village below us was clearly seen.
We were without running water and regular electricity for six months. Today, I cannot recall any of the hardships that, today, would be unacceptable. My memories of these times are not painful by any measure. So when the media proposes upcoming days without toilet paper or hand sanitizer, I find myself secretly shrugging and rolling my eyes.
Similarly, when I read the stories of tourists needing to be quarantined – well -- I mean, how can being quarantined on a cruise ship or a hotel compare to witnessing, as a boy, thousands of refugees from Vietnam who escaped the bloody fall of Saigon, who lived for months behind fences not far from my childhood home. It is difficult for me to comprehend any serious inconveniences that an extended stay on a pleasure boat might carry. I suppose I’m jaded.
Or maybe, by the luck of fate, I’m one of the lucky few mentally and emotionally prepared for the pandemic that is upon us. If this isn’t enough, then my beloved garden, with its unending list of backbreaking demands, serves as a place to keep me in the healing, virus-killing sun – in the clean, fresh air. It will not be the shutdown, the lack of work, that will keep me safe and healthy. Rather, it is the grueling, murderous task of gardening that will give me life.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.