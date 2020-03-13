We've all seen the headlines and read the countless stories about the island's only civilian hospital.
The leaks and mold, the broken elevators, the patient overflow in hallways, the threats of losing funding, inadequate resources and the list goes on and on.
It's easy for one to allow what they read in the news – or even a negative personal experience – to cloud one's judgment about the facility and cause them to pause and consider whether to seek treatment there.
Every week, dozens of local families are hosting fundraisers, selling lunch plates or holding car washes to raise money for a loved one's travel to the U.S. mainland or the Philippines for medical treatment.
It's been the public sentiment for many years: If you want quality medical care, go off island.
A friend recently asked me if I knew what "GMH" stood for. I responded with Guam Memorial Hospital, and he replied emphatically, "No, it stands for 'Get Me to Hawaii!'"
The hundreds of GMH employees who report to work each day hear it all the time. When asked where they work, their responses are often met with, "I'm so sorry," or looks of disdain.
I can imagine that it must be demoralizing every time that happens.
Despite the lack of public confidence, hospital employees continue to show up and do their jobs, whether they have all the resources or not.
Nurses 'committed to patient care'
During a recent seminar, I had the privilege to meet a group of some of the most passionate government workers I have ever met. Can you guess where they worked? GMH.
One nurse told the group, "When a patient asks me how much it will cost, we tell them it doesn't matter if you can't pay right now, we're going to give you the best care and take care of you right now."
Her face beamed with pride as every ounce of her being showed genuine compassion and a fiery passion for her profession.
Another nurse said, "Every interaction with our guests and our patients is important. We are committed to patient care."
The nurses see the patients as human beings who need care, not as a number that may or may not be able to pay their hospital bill.
With the number of indigent patients increasing, the hospital continues to see resources depleted and finances in the red.
And yet, day in and day out, the staff make it work.
As one IT employee said: "We make do with what we have. We give the best to our patients even if we don't have all the resources. We find another way to make it work."
Nothing short of a miracle
What these men and women pull off every day with limited resources is often nothing short of a miracle.
Many of GMH's employees are the epitome of resilience, passion, compassion and commitment
One worker said, "Every time I'm going to fix a machine, I imagine that this machine is going to be used on a family member."
While the news from the hospital won't always be good, it is nice to know that there are dedicated professionals at GMH committed to doing all they can to ensure positive patient outcomes, no matter how limited the resources.
Good happens on Guam even in a decades-old, deteriorating government building. Kudos to the heart of the hospital – the people making miracles happen every single day.
Mindy Aguon is the CEO and editor-in-chief of The Guam Daily Post and a longtime Guam journalist.