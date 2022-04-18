Life.
In seven days, God made a planet teeming with life. He put life in plants on the third day and formed the sun on the fourth day to sustain life. On the fifth day, He created life in the seas and skies, and on the sixth, He made the creatures—great and small—that would live on the ground.
Finally on the sixth day, God made man from the dust and breathed into him the breath of life.
From then until eternity, God’s plan has been for man to have a rich, abundant life, lived within the constraints God gave.
Man did not want that.
Instead, Adam sinned and brought death upon the race.
But God, who is rich in mercy, sent Christ to conquer sin and death.
Jesus—the resurrection and the life—died for us, then came back to life, winning the victory over death, and giving us the chance to do the same, as we believe in Him.
This is what we celebrated yesterday on Resurrection Sunday. It’s our yearly reminder that Christ wants us to enjoy a full life here on Earth and with Him for eternity.
But what does that mean the rest of the year? How does it affect what we do daily in this world?
Apparently, not much.
Look around.
We no longer live in a culture of life; ours is a culture of death.
Somehow, many people of God—people of faith—have jettisoned the idea that life is good and deserves to be lived by all, including those who have not yet been born.
These people, who crowd the churches on Resurrection Sunday, will pick up signs on Monday to oppose the life of the unborn.
How can this be?
How can it be that a bill (291-36) to protect the life of an unborn child—a life our laws already recognize as a person (see 9 Guam Code Annotated Section 1104)—is causing such an uproar on an island that prides itself on family and faith?
It can be—and it is—because people who say they believe in God and have faith are deceiving themselves.
You cannot say you truly believe in a life-giving God on a Sunday and the rest of the week eagerly discount the value of the little people He has created. That is spiritual schizophrenia. That is death.
A life given deserves to be a life lived.
Let the babies live.