The opening of the new school year finds my district fraught with anxiety. What we all believed would be due to the confusion that surrounds the indeterminate public health policies around the delta variant surge, it was replaced this week by a fatal mass shooting on a popular beach nearby. Two people died, one was seriously injured, and countless others will endure trauma indefinitely.
The perpetrator was a recently graduated high school student from a nearby high school, a young man who was previously arrested while in school for planning a shooting. For this, he received counseling and the societal timeout according to juvenile crime law. Thereafter, he returned to life in his town.
Understandably, the general theme of the reactions by the community resounds with, “Why was he allowed to be unsupervised?” and “Where were his parents?” Citizens are angry at “the system,” which includes agencies ranging from social services and the school to the law and justice systems – you name it. This shooting is upsetting, unnerving, and infuriating; certainly what we did not need to sound the first bells of the new term.
Those close to me know that one of my regular downtime activities is to watch crime documentaries that feature interviews with investigators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors, victims and, of course, the perpetrator. As I contemplate this beach shooting, I cannot help but recall what a man on death row said about his crime: “Am I sorry? Of course, I am. But apologies do nothing. My crime is a bell that cannot be un-rung.” How true, indeed.
Here’s the thing - our American view of justice and compassion rules out completely eliminating first-time offenders from community life even though there are countless instances of repeat and graver offenses by these individuals. Unless criminals are sorted out the way they are in Russia or North Korea, which none of us wants, then we simply have to accept that there is always the chance of violence no matter where we are.
Everyone has a right to safe, violence-free recreation, this is true; however, we need to stop letting this sense of entitlement blind us to real dangers that never cease lurking. Guns aside, there are multitudes of potentially hazardous situations in the safest of places, such as schools, and not just from things we assume are from likely sources – chemicals, toxic molds, violence and weapons.
For me, one of these school dangers is meeting one-on-one with students. I have never, nor will I ever, be alone in a room with a single student. I often walk the halls and see other teachers doing this and I say to myself, “Are they nuts?” A teacher leaves him or herself vulnerable to malicious gossip and accusations. As much as I love my students and teaching, I draw a very hard line here. If I’m in the classroom early and a lone student walks in, I call out to stop them in the doorway. I ask them to go back out into the hall, then gather my things and leave for the faculty room. I know it sounds extreme, but I’m not betting on my right to prepare for class as a safety net. One of my biggest nightmares is for a student to ask to speak with me privately. I hope it never happens, but if it does, I plan to have this conversation with the school counselor present.
Also, if I do not trust a colleague, I make it very clear to them and others how I feel. Faculties and administrations are a Petri dish of strange politics and cliques, and I have found that rather than playing the nice guy, I am better off when I am brutally frank. I have known far too many teachers who are pleasant on the surface yet agonize privately about hiding their true feelings about something or someone. Not I. It has been my experience that always being agreeable is a core value that just does not work for me, or others. I’m a confusing enough personality already; it would be unfair of me to leave my colleagues second-guessing.
I did, however, break one of my other rules last year, which is to never take pictures with students. One mother consistently nagged me for a photo with her daughter for her scrapbook. I ignored her many requests, but after the umpteenth one, I relented. But I won’t be doing it again. I refrain from being photographed with students because, silly as it sounds, I don’t want photographic evidence of me with one student. This might be related to my previous rule about being alone with them. At any rate, I beat myself up for a couple of weeks for folding under pressure. It took me the entire summer to come up with a valid excuse.
Here it is: “I don’t like to take pictures with students.”
You’d think I’d be upfront about this one thing. This parent did me a favor actually.