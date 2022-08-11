I have written this column in one form or another for over 20 years. Generally, I discuss political or policy concerns, along with all kinds of public events. I also share my research with the community through this column. Unlike a lot of other things folks may do research on, politics, elections and voting are always a keen area of interest.
One of the things I have noticed on Guam is public complaints. But few actually work on resolving concerns in a deliberate way. I believe this is at the core of what I call a belief gap for voters regarding political candidates. When a candidate talks about a political issue, they may not realize the public really doesn’t care about it in the way they think the people care about it. Regarding economy, health, education, and crime, the issues and concerns are endless. Politicians can quack all they want about these topics and the public views it as just noise. The public on Guam just doesn’t think about these topics. To be effective, leaders have to make voters feel something about these concerns. That is a skill that many of the folks running or walking for office lack for the most part.
One of the things I have studied closely over the years is how voters mark ballots. In primary elections, the first question we need to look at is estimating the potential for crossover voting. As a general rule of thumb, crossovers are more common when there is an imbalance in the party columns on the ballot. In 2022, there are 16 Republican candidates for senator, one candidate for Congress and one candidate team for governor. On the Democrat side, there are 21 candidates for senator, two candidates for Congress and two teams competing for governor. A person does not need to have a Ph.D. in government to see that the 2022 Guam elections are a political jungle. In 1998, about 5% of people voted Republican and 95% voted in the competitive Democrat primary. In 2018, about 20% voted Republican and 80% voted Democrat in the competitive primary. Normally, about 42% will vote Republican. For 2022, the big question is: Will there be crossovers?
Once a person decides which party ballot to mark, there are two general ballot marking behaviors. Primary crossover voters will mark the ballot to try to game the least favorable candidates in their view. For genuine voters at the primary and general elections, there is a specific sequence of behavior most voters go through. Generally, voters will mark their top single office choices first. In 2022, this includes the attorney general, Congress and the governor’s race. Then voters move to pick their top 15 for the Legislature. Most voters only use about 12 of their 15 voting chances. Also, most voters use a two to three pass system in voting. They pick their top eight based on name recognition. Then they choose others based on a range of whimsical and capricious reasons. Such is politics.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.