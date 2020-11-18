Well, it happened.
Yesterday, our governor, Gretchen Whitmer, held a press conference and delivered the news of another wide-sweeping lockdown. According to several models, were this lockdown not to happen, up to 1000 Michiganders would die weekly. Therefore, all in-person dining has been suspended for at least three weeks, as are all high schools, colleges and universities throughout the state.
Curiously, lower school levels remain open which is due to the statistically low-rate of infections in those grades. I imagine that part of this decision also had something to do with child-care -- high school students can take care of themselves, elementary and middle schoolers, not so much. I get the latter reason; although, these kids will go home to older brothers and sisters who are among the superspreaders of COVID-19. It seems to me a futile, if well-intentioned, move.
The governor has also advised that Thanksgiving be essentially canceled. By that, she means that the holiday is typically a reunion of extended family and friends. She reiterated the state’s department of health’s advice to celebrate it with only those with whom you actually live.
Still, you wouldn’t believe how many invitations from friends we received for Thanksgiving dinner which leads me to wonder: Are mandates even useful? These dinner invitations were from very smart people, including a registered nurse. There seems to be a deeper connection that is not made when it comes to social distancing during this pandemic.
I suppose I’m a bit hyper-sensitive about staying away from people because I’m five weeks out of major surgery. My doctors have strenuously advised me that if I am to be outside of the house for any amount of time, I am to wear an N95 face mask AND goggles that completely
covers the area around my eyes. It is a little talked about fact that COVID-19 can spread through contact with the eyes. In fact, several months ago, Dr. Fauci half-heartedly proposed that we all should probably be wearing them in addition to face masks. But it only went as far as that. My doctors, however, have advised me that under no uncertain terms am I to leave the house without them.
In addition to Fauci’s weak suggestion to cover our eyes, before Thanksgiving, the CDC advised trick or treaters that it was not necessary to clean candy wrappers that children may have received while visiting homes in their neighborhood. This made no sense to me. At school, we must clean every surface between classes. Isn’t a candy wrapper a surface?
I believe that one of the reasons that people don’t take mask and social distancing mandates seriously is because scientists give contradictory information. In the case of masks themselves, for most of the pandemic, the position was that they didn’t do so much to protect the wearer; rather, they mitigated the spread of the virus. Yet just last week, the CDC conceded that wearing a mask actually protects the wearer. Which is it?
So here we are in a new Biden era, a presidency that promises to listen to science. A good thing, of course, but I’m proposing a couple of tweaks.
Here’s what I have in mind: That news outlets be temporarily banned from inviting any convenient expert to add his or her two cents worth about Covid-19; and that the new administration mandates that science speaks with one voice when it comes to personal protective equipment use. Finally, that the scientific community offers factual data-based advised, along with common-sense precautionary measures.
Otherwise, the country will never be able to universally agree to and understand expert opinions, precautions and facts that rain upon us pell mell. Is this censorship? I suppose so, but with good intentions. Is it really any worse than making you shut down your business for the good of public health? All is fair in the time of pandemics.
Fortunately, schools have figured out how to move forward with a better system of virtual learning. In the spring lockdown, we didn’t take attendance, but now we will. We will now also maintain regular grading of tests and assignments which during the previous lockdown was forgone. The stark reality is that school districts didn’t get much guidance from Washington on figuring how to proceed during the lockdown, but we did. Wouldn’t it be great if the Feds actually organized themselves similarly?
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.