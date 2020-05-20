During these past weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been consumed with old and new ideas about work. For millions of people, their minds have been spinning from suddenly finding themselves out of a job, which we can all agree is probably one of the worst realities to ponder. For others, like myself, our jobs have changed dramatically and we must not only think about working differently, we must do so whether or not we have actually figured it out. In most cases, we have remained in the workforce without any prior experience of how to conduct the services we provide during a pandemic to the individuals who rely upon us.
Predictably, the media has been using how we are working to make headlines. “Hospitals are at capacity,” is one that flooded our news feeds for many weeks during the early days of the emerging curve. It was made to signal several things, that, indeed, a public health crisis was upon us; but in equal parts to spark tiresome partisanship.
Suddenly, doctors and nurses became heroes on the front line – they underwent an apotheosis because they were quickly more busy than they had ever been. Emergency rooms were crowded. This was made to be incomprehensible.
But was it? Are hospitals supposed to be not filled? Are beds meant to be mostly unoccupied? Are hospital workers supposed to only have easy days at work?
When people open any kind of business, they do so to not only be busy but also to work near capacity. In fact, it’s quite good if a business exceeds capacity.
However, recently, if all the beds in a ward were filled, it somehow signaled not only a failure but a political conspiracy to withhold equipment and supplies.
If it sounds like I’m poo-pooing the efforts of our doctors and nurses, please know I am not. Of course, they’ve been working hard and I am as grateful as the next person. What I am finding a bit excessive is the idea that generally working hard, or at capacity, is somehow superhuman – or worse – inhumane.
Tedium should not be such an exasperating notion to accept or grasp. We should work hard – we should teach our children to work hard and we should show them how hard we work. The truth of the matter is that a lot of it is unavoidable as some tasks are virtually impossible to make easy. Hard work should never be the exception, especially during crises.
I hope that when a vaccine is finally found, and life without the immediate fear of a deadly viral infection becomes more distant, that we do not become a world that has become incredulous to long hours. And we do not become people who feel we deserve a daily angelus for working to our potential.
Are we that fragile? I understand that we would want to cheer a toddler as she takes her first steps, or a young graduate walking across the stage to accept his diploma on his way to a bright future – these things we should absolutely do. But a career professional? Am I an ogre for thinking this is a tad excessive?
Hard work is not the boogeyman. It was never a bad thing, but somehow these days of the lockdown have warped our senses of what working really looks like. There’s a reason why work can be quantified by math: it is effort and it is time. And in many cases, things that are worthwhile require a whole lot of both.
As the days go by, 2020 will become more challenging. Already, typhoons are wreaking havoc in the Pacific. If you’ve never picked up pieces of your home after a destructive wind, imagine how difficult it might be. It’s hard work. Many people will undertake this grueling task because it is just what you have to do sometimes.
Some of us have returned to growing food as a response to how our world has changed, and it is difficult. It’s not easy to till the earth – to turn a lawn into a garden. It can be extremely daunting on a mental level, never mind the pain you’ll endure in your back and arms.
Those of us with COVID-19 gardens are finding reward equal to sweat. Moreover, I believe that those on the many essential frontiers are finding their important hard work fulfilling in ways time, money and noisy media cannot measure. I’m willing to bet that the exchange is fair.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.