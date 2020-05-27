Even now when people find out I’m from Guam, two questions immediately follow.
The first is, “Where exactly is Guam?” to which I’ve learned to answer with as few words as possible. “Far” is about all I have the patience for recently.
The second, “There’s a military base there, right?” can warrant a few words, maybe even a whole sentence depending on my mood.
“Navy and Air Force,” I mostly say. If I like the person, I’ll go on to say that the military presence is quite significant given how small the island is.
On this Memorial Day, I’d like to ponder a specific military influence on our culture that we don’t really talk about although, funnily enough, we actually articulate it in speech. It is this: the U.S. militarization, if you will, on how we speak.
The clearest example I can remember is from my grandfather who proudly boasted that he worked “gi base,” or inside the military base. For most kids on the island, the term “base” carries a significance that is peculiar to life on Guam. It can mean the base itself, or its surroundings.
But it has also become an adjective. “Base” goods are items procured from a military retail source, the "BX," or base exchange store, which has also become part of the CHamoru dialect.
“Boy, chagi este na katne, sa ha’fahan y lahi’hu gi BX,” is a sentence that any CHamoru woman my mother’s age would have been proud to utter. Translated, it is, “Boy, try this beef because my son bought it for me in the military store.”
To my mind, older women seemed most susceptible to using these acronyms, probably because it indicated that they raised children who made it off the island via enlistment in the armed services. Whenever my aunts got together to gossip, they’d always brag about someone in the family gaining uniform rank.
“Esta si Johnny lieutenant JG,” an aunt would say.
“Honest? Piniloku (I thought) na corporal,” another replies.
“Eeeh adai,” interrupts another, “ti upman (very soon) rear admiral!"
As a kid, I’d wonder why they didn’t just speak all in CHamoru or all in English and it would always bother me. It wasn’t until much later that I understood that there was simply no native equivalent to words like ”brig” which, incidentally, was synonymous with fine dining because there was an officer’s club actually called The Brig.
Of course, every high school kid on Guam is hyper-aware of the ROTC. It is a program that often takes precedence over language and cultural activities. In this way, an enhanced military-infused colloquialism that starts in the home village actually deepens at school.
I never figured out what BX means, and I still don’t know what TDY means, but once I heard a cousin say over the phone to a stateside relative, “Nangga (wait), and when I get TDY we’ll go Disneyland.” I guess it means, some sort of paid vacation?
And, if by chance, one did find himself in a state of TDY, then he’d “hop” to California, meaning he would somehow get on a military plane on a space-available basis to get to the mainland.
“Sticker,” was used to indicate that you had the legal permission to drive your car into a military installation, as in “Dude, we can’t go to Gabgab Beach because I don’t have a sticker.”
“Household goods” weren’t just any items you had in your house, they were furnishings and fixtures that were packed from a previous assignment that were shipped to a new location. If you were a civilian person who moved to the island, your appliances and bedding were something else – they were just stuff. Household goods, on the other hand, meant “military.”
Indeed, the influence of the federal government on the language extends far beyond Navy or Air Force terms; the civil service has as much an impact on the speech. If one cannot refer to someone’s military rank, then the civilian rank will do.
“Lanya, sa esta GS-13, si doll!” has been known to pass the lips of a proud parent or two.
“Honest? Where?”
“Umbre, at COMNAVMAR.” Commander Naval Forces Marianas, that is.
Honestly, you’d think that most CHamoru people – at least in my generation – had enlisted themselves. The truth is that acronym coopting is a huge part of how islanders speak today. And we do so because the American service member holds a presence we will not soon forget.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.