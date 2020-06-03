It has been a week of outcry and being told to speak up about the injustice of George Lloyd’s death, rampant police brutality and 400 years of racial inequality suffered by blacks in America. So here I am doing my bit. I’m speaking up.
I have, myself, been unnecessarily harassed by a cop. It was a rainy night in downtown Tumon about 10 years ago. I was on my scooter and the inside lanes were flooded, so it was necessary for me to drive on the outside lane. I was pulled over and ticketed in the pouring rain by a cop who saw it fit to enforce “no scooters or bikes on the inside lane” rule.
I tried to explain the obvious as pleasantly as I could, but he was not hearing any of it. In fact, he scolded me and asked me to read a road sign that stated the policy. He took his time writing me up in his car while I waited in the deluge. Finally, he hands me a soggy ticket that I could barely read.
So I tossed it. I was pissed.
I didn’t think about it until months later. My brother called to tell me that our mother had been made frantic because marshals were pounding on her door looking for me. They frightened the poor woman with their tone and manner.
“Why were they looking for me?” I ask my brother.
“You had a driving ticket you needed to pay,” he says, then laughed. We both laughed. It was the ticket that was issued in the rain.
So let’s just say it was twice that the police acted improperly. Once for issuing the ticket in the first place, and the second time for scaring my old, sick mother for a lousy $40 fine. That’s just plain jerk behavior.
In this way, I certainly stand in solidarity with the George Lloyd protesters. Any kind of abuse of authority, especially by the police, is reprehensible. You don’t have to kneel on someone’s neck and kill him to be a bad cop. When you conduct yourself in an imperious, self-righteous manner that makes regular citizens wary of you, then you suck. You’re just bad. Find another job.
On the matter of racism, I have absolutely been on the receiving end of foolish perceptions. Many years ago in our first house, I was gardening outside as usual. A car with a white woman drove up, rolled down her window and asked me who my employers were – in other words, who owned the house. She believed I was the hired help. Her first thought was that someone like me could not possibly own such a nice house, that I must work there. So yeah, this was racist. I felt it.
Other times, I have been at shops and attempted to pay with a credit card and asked to produce my driver’s license even though the person in line in front of me who was white paid the same way without having to show his credentials. It was explicitly racist. It happens all the time, in fact, my wife who is white and I have a running exchange about it whenever we’re out shopping. She never needs to show any kind of identification when she charges anything.
Unfortunately, this is the extent to which I feel I can discuss racism with any authority – with a perspective that barely registers on any kind of conscience-meter that’s at the center of this week’s protests and looting. As most of non-black minorities in the United States realize, “racism” in this country is an overwhelmingly black-versus-white discussion. Any other forms of ethnic prejudices are not considered that problematic.
Consider that Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at his Mexican sidekick, Guillermo, in an outrageously racist manner every night of the week. It’s not an issue. Similary, Chelsea Handler, on her show, sent the same Mexican stereotype up via her joke butt, Chuy. Not a single word. Yet Jimmy and Chelsea both are standing in solidarity with #blacklivesmatter because racism is wrong.
If you ask me, racism, itself, is not really a problem in this country. Asians are regularly blamed and harassed for the coronavirus and nothing is really ever done. The problem is much simpler: It is evil cops. It is slow-moving justice. It is distrust by people who are disgusted of being disgusted. The problem of racism pales to this deep-rooted anger that has turned into fury.
Racism will never go away. Chinese mothers and fathers will only ever hope that their daughters marry Chinese men, and many ethnic minorities in the U.S. and the world will continue to subscribe to this racial and ethnic exclusivity. They’re not bad people.
There will always be someone who walks by my house as I’m gardening outside and ask me what my rate is and if I’m available to work in their yards. She won’t be a bad person either.
And I’m always ready to flash my ID when I present a credit card. As a matter of fact, I’ll silently profile a cashier and pre-determine if I should pay with cash or a charge card. I think that makes me racist.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.