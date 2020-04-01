This lockdown that we are all under gives us an opportunity to be more intimate with our homes than we probably have ever been. Before COVID-19, most of us used our homes as a place to sleep and ready ourselves for our daily work routines. We spent most of our time in it with our eyes closed in sleep, or hurrying to get out of it at the start of our day. Really, when times are normal, our homes are taken for granted.
These days, however, we have the opportunity to spend quality time with our shelters. We can love it back by washing its walls, and scrubbing its floors and stairways. We can deep clean its corners and turn furniture upside down for a much-needed wipe down. We can scrape windows to let the sunlight in. It deserves attention.
I am, without a doubt, a homebody. My favorite place to be is at home; there truly is nowhere else I’d rather be. In fact, there’s no other house I’d rather have. While many have dream homes that exist in their minds or bucket lists, I am completely content under this roof. There isn’t a single upgrade or redo that I can think of that might make it somehow better. In my mind and heart, it is practically perfect.
It has not always been the case that I’ve been content at home. In my 20s, I was consumed with building my dream home. As I think of it now, I was a complete maniac over things that do not matter to me now – doorknobs, cabinet handles, crown molding and ceiling height. Three decades ago I believed that a dream home brought one happiness. You could not tell me otherwise.
In the '90s, the dream house itself could not suffice. It also needed to be appointed with the right furniture and accessories. Thanks to Oprah and Martha Stewart, sheets needed to be of a certain thread count, and candles had to be made of beeswax. These were the days before organic food was a major concern; nonetheless, the pasta at dinner parties needed to be from Italy – as was the cheese, and the mussels in the pasta from Prince Edward Island.
Once the structure and all the things in it were sorted out, then its inhabitants behaved a certain way. You didn’t have company, you entertained. This meant that dinner was never ready when your guests arrived; rather, watching you prepare the food and actually participating in making it happen was the essence of the interaction. The conversations were necessarily about the food, or the pots and pans they were cooked in, or how some TV chef cooked it. The rest of the verbal exchanges was then dedicated to the wine that was paired with the food.
You never talked about anything else. Living well was all-consuming.
In retrospect, life in that house was tedious. As I look on back on my 20-something self, I see a person completely different than the person I am now. I have a completely different outlook these days.
In the first place, a home should be a structure that maintains you, not the other way around. Of course, you must dedicate time and money to keep it in working order and aesthetically pleasing, but beyond that, the life you lead in it should not require much else.
Thirty years ago, I entertained as I have previously described. These days, if you come over for dinner, the food is ready to serve when you walk in the door and the table has already been set. Thirty years ago, setting the table and making the food was part of the fun. No more. I will never ask you to make the salad while I grill the steaks. In fact, I’m not keen to accept dinner invitations that require me to wait for the food while its being cooked. That’s just not the kind of social exchange I’m interested in anymore.
Secondly, a home should be lived in. When I was younger, I always felt the pressure to keep the house looking picture-perfect. The beds were always made, and the rooms primped and propped to look magazine cover ready. I suppose this comes from the idea that within a house, there are public spaces such as the living room, kitchen and dining rooms and they must always be pristine and clear of clutter. It is only in private rooms, such as bedrooms, that one can be more relaxed as they’re discreet.
There is no such private/public designation in my home today. It is all treated as exclusively our own. Every room and every corner is used in a way that satisfies only me or my wife. We no longer worry about having space for guests, or being ready to receive them. I guess you might say that three decades ago, our home needed to be a showplace. Not so much now. It only needs to be our place. In these days of the coronavirus, it is our most important place.