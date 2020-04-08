This week, I discovered a video that the Portland Museum of Art in Maine produced and circulated on social media. It was about looking slowly at art. Now think for a minute about how quickly you may have buzzed through the last museum or gallery you visited. You, like me, probably did not spend 30 minutes viewing a single painting or sculpture, never mind three hours. But the Portland museum suggests that this is something we can and should do. They call this proposal “slow art.”
A few years ago, I remember being introduced to the Slow Food Movement. My initial thought was that it was an initiative to chew your food slowly so that your brain had the time to send the full signal to your stomach and you would eat less. I was, of course, wrong; rather, it was based on the idea that the food you eat should be grown locally by people you recognize in your community. The broad-stroke philosophy of this movement was that if we all ate in this manner, communities, countries, the world and the environment would improve in all ways.
I haven’t heard of the Slow Food Movement in many years, although the idea of eating locally has been simplified by farmers' markets and specialty grocers. But its philosophy has stuck. Most people now are aware of the pros of eating local and sustainably grown food, certainly many more that might have known so in the 1980s when the Slow Food Movement started.
As I was gardening today, I was thinking how, had it not been for coronavirus, it would be spring break. As I lifted heavy pots and bags of soil onto my wheelbarrow, I found myself calculating the amount of spring break days I had to do all the work that needed to happen before I went back to school, as if I actually had to do that. Last week, like many of our nation’s governors, our governor announced the closure of the current school year.
After about one hour I was winded – it had been months since I worked this hard outside and I am not yet conditioned for this kind of physical effort. So I sat on the back steps and asked myself why I was rushing. In the past, this week was spent furiously getting the borders ready, the last of last year’s leaves swept and collected, and flowers and plants purchased.
But this week, the township announced that because of the shutdown, leaf pick-up was nonessential so it would be suspended indefinitely. And just yesterday, one of the top news stories was that the sheriff’s office had shut down the most popular plant nursery. This means that every nursery in town will be closed as well. There are no plants or flowers to buy. Nature and public health have conspired to slow me down in the garden.
And so, for the first time since never, I left a job undone. I only weeded half of a border, which is something I would have never done in previous spring cleanings. When I stepped away, I didn’t even pick up the weeds that I had thrown onto the lawn. I left the hoe where it fell instead of returning it to its designated perch on the other side of the lawn. It looked like nothing I would have ever accepted was good gardening. But as the sun set over this mess, I was satisfied.
When the stay-at-home orders were first issued, we felt rushed to accumulate supplies. If we were out of town, we rushed to get home. People who were quarantined couldn’t wait to be set free; even President Trump hoped that the economy and churches would be open by Easter Sunday. But as this fourth week of the COVID-19 closure starts, it seems as though we have accepted that life, for now, must simply slow down so that it stops this virus.
This year, there will be no pots of flowers already bloomed that will transfer into my pots and planters. There will be no plugs of cascading vines that will bring instant drama to a special urn. There will be no luxurious ferns that have previously unfurled in a greenhouse somewhere that might land in a special vessel. Instead, the only instant satisfaction that is available to me is the solid commitment to wait.
Seeds must now germinate and seedlings must then be transferred into increasingly larger containers. They will have to be hardened gently over several days by meticulously bringing them outside under the sunlight and back into the safety of my kitchen counters to protect them from cold nights. Indeed, flowers are far into the distant future.
But the slowness can be sweet. All I have to do is wait.