Unlike many people, I’m not screaming “thank you” out my window and clapping to express gratitude to the health care workers down the street. To tell you the truth, I’m slightly confused as to why anyone would do this. It seems so disingenuous.
Just a few weeks ago, you couldn’t get two people to agree that they had a great experience at their last doctor’s appointment. We used to talk this way about that:
“My appointment was at 3:30, but the doctor didn’t see me until 4:45.”
“I called for an appointment, but the doctor can’t see me for three months.”
“I keep telling my doctor that I my back hurts, but he only tells me to lose weight.”
And don’t get me started about nurses. Easily, in the last decade, every nurse I’ve met either as a patient or socially has had nothing pleasant to say about their job. They’re overworked or underpaid. They hate their schedules. Their patients complain about things that they can fix such as losing weight to control blood pressure.
In fact, there’s a nurse at my doctor’s clinic who I’ve asked never to see again, she is that awful. I actually wrote a formal complaint to her nurse manager about three months ago, but I did not receive any sort of reply. What am I supposed to think about this?
But in these days of the coronavirus, suddenly all doctors and nurses are heroes. For what? Having job security when 17 million people have filed for unemployment? For being so busy that they’re working overtime and running out of supplies? Welcome to the world of the lowly stocker at any grocery store. No one’s clapping for him.
Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely believe that we should acknowledge people when praise is due. But think about it: None of the doctors and nurses who we’ve put on pedestals can actually work if janitors weren’t cleaning up and disinfecting hospital areas. They would not be able to save lives if the men and women who launder their scrubs weren’t doing their jobs. No one’s clapping for these people, the invisible support that is so vital for the celebrities of the front line. Don’t they deserve even a little misguided adoration?
My heart and applause goes out to the small-business owner who, bereft of his revenue stream, donates free lunches and supplies to the health care workers. In my town, it isn’t the corporate giants like Burger King and Starbucks who are giving food and drink to the hospital workers and EMT; rather, it is the independent restaurateur and baker. It is the quiet seamstress who will lose much of the money she would have made making prom and wedding dresses; yet she is making as many masks as she can for the people in her community.
I guess one of the things the COVID-19 life has taught me is that the virus is not, as some have called it, the great equalizer. It is not something that unites people, as still others have said. In many ways, this coronavirus has actually magnified the inequities that have always been in place.
Consider that the majority of those who die from it are from groups that are already disadvantaged – the elderly, the poor, urban African-Americans. Consider that those who work in industries that are primarily filled with workers without higher educations, such as restaurants, are without work. Consider that undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for years and who actually pay taxes will not receive stimulus funds. Exactly how have the lives of these people somehow become equal to higher-income, service-accessed individuals?
I think the moment I was turned off to the idea of clapping for health care workers was when the daily news programs began to fill with selfie videos of nurses complaining that “they didn’t sign up for this,” meaning having to wear trash bags as personal protective gear and attending to a higher number of patients per nurse than their contracts outline. Look, every worker in America has do things regularly that “they did not sign up” for. Chefs have to recook perfectly grilled fish for an irate customer; teachers have to break up violent fights that involve weapons; hotel maids have to clean up rooms trashed by inconsiderate guests.
Parents don’t sign up to have children with disabilities, but they do. Grandparents don’t sign up to adopt the children of their imprisoned kids, but they do.
My point is that COVID-19 is no place for heroes or hero-makers. We are all just people doing our best in these very uncertain times.