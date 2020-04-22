Last week on April 16th, The New York Times wrote a story about the challenges facing the state’s special education students and their parents. The tone of the article was one of alarm. In fact, the tag line blurted, “Parents and educators have embarked on a desperate scramble to avoid dire academic outcomes for some of the city’s most vulnerable students.”
I am a special education teacher. I have a classroom of eight, wonderful, funny and interesting cognitively impaired high school kids who are inquisitive and bright in their own unique ways. They need reading and writing support on a consistent basis across all subjects, in addition to fulfilling what is called their individual “transition plan.”
A transition plan is a blueprint of learning strategies and goals that are specifically targeted toward a SpEd student’s career path and ability to live independently. In this sense, what my students need to achieve is much more strenuous than what is required for their general education counterparts.
Let’s think about that. Traditional high school students need only to pass their classes and graduate. My cognitively impaired students not only need to pass their academic classes, but they also need to prove that they can live responsibly as adults before they receive their diploma. No such criterion exists for regular kids.
Realistically, special education kids are better at meeting challenges than we might think or are led to believe. So when I read things like The New York Times article that there is a “desperate scramble” trying to meet academic goals, I’m a little leery of just how much a big-city newspaper journalist is able to represent how bright the situation might actually be.
This is not to say there are some students who will be without some important services during this lockdown. For example, if a student has severe physical disabilities, she may receive intensive physical assistance via a para-professional. Depending on the physical condition, a single student may, in fact, receive several services. But these students exist in both special education and the general population. In these cases, indeed, a home school situation is challenging. A parent or two will have to attend to their child in a manner that takes three or more professionals to handle. This is tough.
But to the point The New York Times makes, I do not agree that there is necessarily a scramble regarding academic outcomes. In most cases, kids in special ed classes will have a curriculum that is personalized around their distinctive skills. Their academic goals, therefore, are built upon their abilities.
I reckon this tag line is more appropriate for gen ed students. I am actually quite worried about my general education colleagues. Special education classes are not nearly as populous as regular classes – not by a large margin. For example, I only have to keep track and document the online progress of eight students; conversely, my good friend who is a biology teacher has to track 120 students. That’s just her biology class. She also teaches anatomy which has many students as well. The sheer number of students to electronically interact with and document is mind-boggling.
And we teach in a small high school. Imagine what a core subject teacher in a setting with a larger population has to do. I’m not feeling the pressure or anxiety as the news outlets are suggesting.
Fortunately, we live in an age when most students have access to at least one device that will allow them to participate in a virtual classroom, and complete web-based assignments. The coronavirus lockdown is allowing us to really put to test technology that has existed in public schools for over a decade.
Up until this quarantine, technology in education has remained mostly a goal, now it is reality. In fact, so has the idea of teacher-parent communication. Back then it was an aspiration; today, it is an imperative.
Certainly, these are tough times, but there is always a silver lining in the darkest of situations. For teachers and students, it is an unprecedented opportunity to use our I.T. know-how in a maximum capacity. If we can thrive in this situation – and it looks as though we might again depending on whether there is a second wave of COVID-19 – then education will not have to be interrupted when we must be homebound for any reason. Education can be sustainable without walls. This is better than silver, it is gold.