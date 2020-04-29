In a previous lifetime when I worked in television, it would never occur to anyone that a single person could be behind and in front of the camera at the same time. Twenty years ago, and certainly, since the invention of moving pictures much before, it took a huge amount of people working behind the scenes to produce broadcast content.
To wit, there were several levels of work behind the scenes. There's pre-production which included writing scripts, scouting locations, setting up work schedules and securing the right lighting, camera and audio equipment. Production was all about capturing the action on film or tape, which then included all sorts of “live crew” to do on-camera performing, directing, lighting, props, sets, travel and a horde of other assistant types.
Finally, post-production involved a whole different of army of editors and technicians who worked on perfecting sound and stringing segments of tape together to form a cohesive story. Usually, if something just didn’t get recorded right, then post-production may include re-shooting or re-recording portions that went awry – again, with their own crews.
Mind you, all of this was just so that you could get something “in the can,” meaning something that was complete and broadcast-worthy. But you could not show any of it until you secured a platform to show it, which really meant that you needed to find people to pay for advertising or to sponsor it. Thinking about it now is really quite exhausting, to tell you the truth.
On the other hand, over 15 years have passed since the first YouTube video was posted. When it first launched, folks, I included, were not too thrilled about the notion of watching homemade videos that lacked the production finesse of broadcast content. But the market for this kind of content grew – it exploded, and today there are popular YouTubers who have become multimillionaires with their irresistible homemade videos. Today, we can easily say that not only do we like the genre, but we also crave it.
“What did you watch on television last night?” I once asked my student.
“I don’t watch TV, Mr. Ho,” she replies, “I watch YouTube.”
Indeed, there are some evenings and weekend mornings when YouTube is all I watch. I am definitely a fan. I’m also quite enthralled by Instagram stories though I’m too old to be swept up in TikTok. I have my limits.
Now. (Deep breath.)
None of what I’ve said thus far must be misconstrued as any kind of kudos to the various TV hosts and Hollywood stars who have taken to at-home streams in the COVID-19 quarantine. They’re essentially doing the same thing YouTube stars have been doing for years – filming from home – but they are outrageously bad at it. The YouTube formula works on YouTube. But it doesn’t work on American Idol, sorry.
I don’t want to watch Ryan Seacrest play perky host in his living room, nor do I wish to see or hear contestants compete in their living rooms. When unknowns sing on social media, it can be awe-inspiring, sometimes downright funny, and sometimes viral-worthy. But when Mick Jagger does it, I’m cringing. Please make it stop.
And I’m sorry, Kelly Clarkson, I like you a lot, but I prefer the Hollywood image we’re used to.
The talk show hosts are even worse. I caught a glimpse of The View last week and it was gross. It was troubling to endure the sound delays and lagged responses hosts. Clearly, these ladies need prompting by a teleprompter, a stage assistant, a director, or all three.
It’s hard for me to believe that a network would actually broadcast these home-made projects. They’re like watching a tight rope walker who is always looking at his feet. It’s the opposite of entertaining; it’s anxiety-inducing.
The same holds for the late-night talk shows. Give it a rest, fellas, give the TV audience programs actually produced for television. You can us re-runs.
Here’s the thing, Hollywood: If people want to play a home-made video that’s entertaining, we’ll go to social media. So turn off your iPhones and watch the YouTubers and Instagrammers do it right.