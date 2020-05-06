I’m writing this on my 54th birthday. It is the first birthday I can remember that I can’t honestly say doesn’t feel much different than the last one. You know how that goes:
“Dan, how does it feel to finally be 30?” I am asked all those years ago.
“Oh, not much different than when I was in my 20s, to tell you the truth,” I reply.
Ten years later, I get the same question except that I’m 40. My answer does not change. Even when I turn 50, I am pretty much the same except that my knees hurt a little more and my back is stiffer. But going from 53 to 54 is something uncharacteristically noteworthy.
Undoubtedly, this all has something to do with the coronavirus.
Notably, last year, and the years before that, the question of my birthday meal had less to do with the meal itself than the venue. This year, no such venues are accessible or even open. So for the first time, I need to think about what I want to eat.
“What’s your favorite food,” my wife asks me.
I honestly do not know what to answer.
I mean, I love pizza and tacos, and I also love the occasional Big Mac for for the sheer taboo thrill of it. I love Vietnamese food and practically every Asian cuisine. And I really love, above all else, cake. But I’m currently on a diet because during this lockdown I have gorged myself on comfort food like no other time I can recall and, well, I need to flatten my curves.
But what was the one favorite meal I loved above all others that I would ask my wife to make it for me on my special day? I had no idea, so I said steak. I’m not even crazy about beef. I’d rather have cake, as I’ve said. Steak it is.
So this is really new for me. Fifty-four was the year I asked for steak. It was the year I named beef on my born day menu. Who am I?
Here’s another thing: This is the first year I am interested in growing actual food in the garden. In previous years, I proudly claimed that I was not one to grow tomatoes; in fact, I am horrible at keeping them alive, never mind happy to bear fruit. I would always tell people who asked me what vegetables I raised, with a quick, “Oh, I don’t do that. It’s much to hard to raise veggies. It’s much easier to buy them from a local farm stand.”
That remains true – nothing is easier than buying fresh zucchini grown by someone else. Yet this year, pots of cucumbers and squash have invaded the lawn, and borders that previously featured only flowers and herbaceous perennials, are now used for onions, leeks, beets and spinach.
I always felt if we did grow vegetables, that the vegetable garden would exist in a separate part of the property, away from plain view so that vines could droop, and basil and okra could go to seed – which are ugly but necessary phases of the plant’s life. I used to tell myself that so long as none of this unsightly food growing was in view, then my garden could remain looking properly tended.
But that was me in previous years. Fifty-four was the year I put food crops in plain view of garden admirers. At this moment, there are tomatoes planned to grow in fancy pots that last summer proudly displayed colorful annuals.
In other areas, I’ve become someone I barely recognize. I’m reading real books again.
“Dan, what books do you like to read,” I’d get asked every now and then.
“I don’t read, I write,” I’d say back jokingly to disguise the truth.
Of course, I have read a lot – way too much, perhaps. You don’t get a Ph.D. without copious amounts of reading over all your college years. But if I’m being truthful, I really did not read anything purely for pleasure. Most of my reading encounters have involved doing homework, then writing papers, then dissertations, content for paying clients and lessons for my students. I’ve only just now picked up a bound volume for fun. It’s a quarterly journal of British prose.
Indeed, fifty-four is the year I picked up a book to read for the joy of words alone.
Granted, this may have happened because during this COVID-19 quarantine, I’ve grown weary of television and binged-watched everything that might possibly interest me.
Still, who am I? New year, new me.