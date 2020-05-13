I don’t know about you, but I’m not really looking forward to getting back to “normal.” In my mind, there is no such restoration that even exists.
To begin with, it is impossible to erase the trauma that COVID-19 has brought upon us. For some, it is informed by severe sickness or death of a loved one; for many others, it is the sudden loss of wages and access to food; and for just about everyone, it is a complex and confusing fear that ranges from catching the coronavirus to becoming homeless. Whatever form this trauma takes, it is sure to color the lens through which each of us will look at our lives and the world when it reopens.
As a teacher, it is difficult for me to fathom how I can go back into the classroom the way I used to before the lockdown. A few months ago, I never thought of what a student with a cough might mean, never mind a pencil he might have touched and left for someone else to pick up. It seems a 6-foot distance will be the norm in the near future, and I am really not seeing how this can work in a brick-and-mortar classroom. How do kids collaborate on projects? How do you even keep them this far apart in the hallways, cafeteria and buses?
To tell you the truth, over the last two months my students and I have managed to craft a workable online community. In fact, one great perk about distance learning is that these young men and women have now become much more tech savvy and comfortably conversant with computer-based lessons and online connectivity. They are doing things with a computer that would have taken months for them to learn in a traditional classroom. Indeed, the necessity of getting up to speed during this sudden quarantine has been a far superior facilitator for learning computer skills than when it was merely an option in the traditional classroom.
I don’t want to go back to the old normal. I want my kids to continue learning and thriving in a real-life challenging situation. Pretending to survive in a classroom pales in comparison to actually winning during these difficult times.
Do we really want to go back to the normal of not paying attention to our elderly? As a person from a culture that values our elders as much as we do our babies, I caught myself being angry as news story after news story revealed the tragically high incidence of deaths in retirement and nursing homes. I’d hear the children of the deceased say they were shocked to find out their parent had died alone.
In my mind, I would scold them with, “Well, if they died alone it meant that they weren’t a priority in your daily life.”
I guess the strange behavior of old people retiring to hidden facilities is a reality I haven’t really reconciled in my adopted country. But the coronavirus crisis has opened our collective minds and hearts to our elderly. I don’t want to go back to when we did not prioritize them.
Three months ago, the divide between the haves and have-nots was mostly a talking point on election debates; an abstraction that only seemed dire when candidates were seeking office. Within weeks of the shutdown, it became completely clear that – yes – millions of people are one paycheck away from ruin; and – absolutely – their money to buy food was already scarce. None of us, myself included (and I can get pretty cynical), expected to see college-educated professionals lining up for hours to receive boxes of food to feed their families.
Even though the food lines have been going on for many weeks now, I still carry a measure of disbelief. How can this be?
COVID-19 has proven, once and for all, that so many of us are on the brink of falling apart. I don’t want us to return to normal when this was still a matter of debate.
As it happens, my state’s stay-at-home orders have eased up and the streets are suddenly busier with cars. There are even lines of people waiting to get into some stores. But despite the order to wear masks in public, many are not. They have decided to return to normal. And you know what? It really upsets me. It upsets many people.
Anyone who thinks normal is a personal right worries me. The meaning of the word itself has crumbled.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.