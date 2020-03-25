Over the last week here in Michigan, the number of documented COVID-19 infections has tripled to nearly 1,000. This time last week, no one had yet died of COVID-19; as of Monday, the virus has taken three individuals. This morning Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer ordered residents to stay at home and banned nonessential businesses from requiring employees to leave their homes to work – they must telecommute. During her press conference, she was careful to say, “This is not a suggestion, this is an order.” I guess it’s getting intense over here, but I’m not feeling it.
As I have suggested many times, islanders have a different perspective when it comes to the meaning of inconvenient. Inconvenient for us means no electricity or running water. It means food rationing and canned goods. It means living in tents. There is nothing of this sort here.
Most of all, when a natural disaster occurs – and I think we can call the havoc this virus has caused just that – we have a more philosophical view of things. We are less prone to be victimized by disasters; rather, we try to understand the role we play in the overall picture.
Certainly, millions of individuals have been laid off from jobs that pay them in tips and hourly rates. These income streams have disappeared. This is beyond inconvenient – it is outright stressful. Still, for an islander, it's not like a tsunami or earthquake has demolished their workplace. It has merely temporarily shut down.
To soften the blow, the government is offering immediate reassurance that people will not lose their homes. As I type this, the U.S. Congress is working furiously on a $2 trillion relief package that will give most individuals and families cash, in addition to the unemployment benefits they will receive – unemployment benefits they applied for online. Few of these claimants stood in an actual queue, unlike many islanders who, in their lives after a natural disaster, have done so hoping for any measure of urgent relief.
Honestly, I have yet to perceive the stress the media claims everyone is feeling. Instead, I’m binging on a foreign crime series or two on Netflix, and too much white flour and sugar. Now here’s a twist worth pausing for: A generation ago, my parents feared starvation during their lockdowns; I’m dreading gaining weight.
In terms of emergency declarations, this current one is quite cushy. No one is suffering that much. Maybe they feel a little broke and financially vulnerable, but let’s face it, those feeling this way were probably always one paycheck away from this moment anyway. In this sense, nothing’s changed much.
Amid all this comfortable silence, I am realizing that Americans, culturally, are very scared. We are terrified of inconvenience, terrified of the unknown, terrified of change. It is a culture that is resolute about banishing foreign forms of terrorism, yet it hasn’t yet organized how to deal with what terrorizes it internally. Think about it: America does not shut down because planes fly into buildings or because an embassy is bombed; rather, we retaliate with bravado. But the thought of running out of toilet paper or keeping socially distant completely destroys us.
From an islander perspective, it is a culture that is confused about death. On one hand, it easily dismisses life via abortion, the choice to self-euthanize or “pull the plug” on people who cannot breathe on their own; yet it is desperate that there are not enough of the very same ventilators they are so willing to disconnect. Curiously, the likelihood of those who will need these breathing machines are the elderly, who, in the stateside culture, have no place in the nuclear family. Rather, they are discarded in retirement homes and communities where they go to avoid younger populations and to be avoided by them.
There are scattered stories of how birds are now chirping in Wuhan since factories and traffic have ceased, and how the canals of Venice are now so clear that dolphins are swimming in the canals, but on the whole, the American media won’t say that the pandemic has been good for Earth. The media won’t suggest the action to combat climate change is on the scale that this global shelter-in-place calls for.
Islanders and other indigenous people understand that nature will always strike a balance. To us, this pandemic is an example of how it not only manages the water quality of Venice’s canals and Wuhan’s birdlife, but it also redistributes wealth.
That’s the great thing about old cultures – we take a larger view. Hopefully, this virus will deepen the philosophical soul of America.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.