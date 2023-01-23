In 1940, the people of Guam were confronted by the threat of mass casualties solely because of our status as a territory of the United States. This threat was realized as 2,000 CHamoru lives were lost along with 1,700 U.S. soldiers during Guam’s World War II occupation. Following liberation, the U.S.-funded infrastructure build-out occurred. Infrastructure that, although aged and insufficient, still underpins our community today.
'Guam Killer'
Now, incredibly, 83 years later, not just one, but two Asian nations have long-range missiles - including China’s DF-26 missile, dubbed the “Guam Killer” by defense analysts - that have our island in the bull's-eye. And not because of anything we have done, but solely because we are host to critical elements of U.S. national security. It’s surprising to me how little I hear from folks about the danger. Rather than confronting it, most either don’t think about it or take comfort in the news that the Department of Defense is pouring money into a “missile defense system” that, by the way, would not be able to thwart an overwhelming attack, as recently published war gaming scenarios jarringly prove.
Outsize risk, low return
So what are our lives worth? What is our land worth? For that matter, what is our peace of mind worth? I suggest that it is worth more than accepting the level of support currently being provided. If we are expected by the nation to bear a greater risk to our future, then we need to ask for and expect a greater investment by the nation in Guam’s future. It is hard to make that statement on an island where humility and a pacific temperament favor a belief that, if we are nice and welcoming, somehow, those who have power over us will reciprocate. The world is not a fair place. We will not get everything we need in return unless we shed some of our reticence and understand that the next five years are a critical time where the value of our home as a safe, beautiful, functional haven for U.S. strategic interests deserves to be met with more.
Exceptional example
For a Guam that has state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-funded roads, water and sewer lines, a Guam that has preferential advantages to grow its own food, can expand manufacturing interests and has adequate affordable housing and a medical complex that meets the full range of care for all who cross its threshold – is a Guam that can be a better partner, a better host for the military interests here. If our island had that extra boost, more of our bright, young generation would stick around and help build a safer Pacific. Our success is everyone’s success. And, Guam will be a shining example of U.S. exceptionalism in the Pacific. But we all know that the engine of our economy cannot do this alone, no matter how hard we try.
Bad precedent
Years ago, when DOD decided to form its own school, pull out dependent students and offer higher pay that drained our local schools of teachers, a bad precedent was set. Today, some of our best and brightest are still attracted to federal jobs on island that pay better wages – especially in the security sector. Taking away from the progress outside the fence to suit federal needs does not raise the value of Guam as a whole.
Demand more
Adelup has vigorously advocated for a unified approach, where federal dollars are harnessed to contribute to the success of the whole community, both inside and outside the fence. And while, of course, we are grateful for the help we are getting, we also need to be more clear that there are long-standing economic burdens borne by the Guam taxpayers, all in the name of the national interest – Compact Impact, Jones Act, Buy America, to name a few – that need to be resolved now.
The federal government has to do more to upgrade the island’s infrastructure and expand local participation in the billions being spent to sharpen the tip of the spear. Because, as we embark on a future where the government of Guam has to start planning for contingencies in the event of a missile strike, there is no price that can be put on our people, on our land and on the spirit of Guam.
Ginger Cruz is founder and CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor prior to 2000. Cruz was formerly deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. An Academy of Our Lady of Guam graduate, Cruz has a Master's Degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.