On July 7, I testified on Bill 112, which seeks to improve the current law regarding medical malpractice cases. I am pleased that Speaker Therese Terlaje and several other senators have shown the courage to improve the current law. There was another hearing July 12, and I believe that good progress is being made between the legislators and the stakeholders involved.
In general, I believe that the current arbitration process needs to be improved. I suggested using a policy charrette to bring everyone together to reach a consensus. The “let it fester” approach does not work well. Over the weekend, a number of important discussions happened. This is a complex policy and there are important views that should be considered. I was also pleased to see that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has suggested that all involved dedicate themselves to a process to improve the current policy.
Since we are in the 16-month election cycle with a four-year peak coming up, an improvement or change will likely have to be made. Doctors should be an active part of this discussion and several have suggested pragmatic approaches. There is nothing that prevents levelheaded doctors from forming a middle ground group that makes genuine progress. As reported in the media, this is the approach of several key actors.
Factional opposition can occur with any public policy. The easiest set of change examples come from the community development literature. In business change, there is NAMBI or “not against my business or industry” mantra. Through good communication, obstacles can be overcome.
In general, I view this process as an exercise in disruptive innovation. Guam needs an improved complaint process and there is some resistance from the medical community who want the status quo.
This month I have a class on health evaluation and we could have done a major poll on this subject. In my view, an opinion poll wouldn’t really help the community move forward on this technical concern. The National Council on State Legislatures has a wealth of information on malpractice tort reform. Many of the ideas currently being discussed mirror other efforts nationally on this important subject.
As I was leaving a meeting Tuesday, a friend of mine from the medical community was not happy with statistics I quoted at the July 7 hearing. Using data from the National Practitioner Data Base, one researcher made an estimate of the number of malpractice cases by state per 100,000 residents. This is a fairly normal method to compare data across jurisdictions. There is other critical data on this data base that can help decision-makers and specific Guam case comparisons can be made.
On a final note, 10 GCA 11112 allows for members of the medical community to have frank discussions with their patients. It may be that doctors can be shown how to use this tool to address complaints at the lowest levels. This type of approach was suggested by Dr. Nathaniel Berg at the July 12 legislative hearings.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.