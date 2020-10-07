There was no government experiment more successful in ancient western history than the Roman Empire. Of course, many of its realities were downright awful: slavery, blood-sport and wanton assassination. Unfortunately, history has shown that any kind of major development does not happen without human exploitation. Whether it is Rome, Greece, China or the Mayan Empire, the massive architectural projects that reflected the imperial points of view, and stand testament to their successes, would have been impossible without whips, chains, and extreme, inhumane subservience.
Rome flourished for roughly 1000 years, although this remains a topic of debate; some historians believe that vestiges of the empire still exist today. Across these many years, a dizzying number of emperors were crowned/assassinated and, at some point, the division into The Holy Roman Empire and Constantinople as the “new” Rome took place – it gets confusing. However, one emperor, Diocletian, distinguishes himself as supremely pragmatic and sensible. If you ask me, he was the smartest of all of them.
Around the year 248, he said something along the lines of, “This empire is too large for one man to manage. We need more emperors!”
At first, he appointed a co-emperor. Then he had another thought which went something like, “What happens if one of us dies? We need to have someone with experience in the wings to take our places.” So he named two “junior emperors.” His ideas became what is known as The Tetrarchy.
I offer this jaunt into history for some context with an idea that might be worthy for us to consider. America has gotten too large to have just one president.
Okay, okay, I can hear you now responding with “but we have the other two branches to keep him in check!” Yes, well, the other thing is that Americans have become too numerous and too divided to be efficiently served by just one body of lawmakers and just one judiciary.
In fact, I don’t think that the United States should divide itself into just two parts, I’m thinking we can up Diocletian by two: Six new countries made out of parts of the good old USA.
To wit:
1. New England. New England should be restored to the original 13 colonies. Having myself lived in Maine, I can tell you that these northeastern territories have a point of view unto their own. They have distinct accents, they are fiercely protective and generally prefer that everyone who isn’t born in New England to stay away.
2. The Old South. A safe haven for the proud descendants of generals where they can be themselves. It can be a country where they proudly fly the Confederate flag and eat their butter and lard without an agency in Washington, D.C., scolding them.
3. The New South. A progressive country that is a laboratory for social conscience and socialism. A place where its citizens are naturally un-racially biased, and where government, businesses, schools and neighborhoods can be created without inequalities that are, quite frankly, too deeply rooted in the current50 states to successfully extract.
4. The Border. All the states that border Mexico should be their own country so that they can decide how to best handle immigration from Central America and Mexico. Since its citizens are on the front line of this migration and its effects, they should absolutely have control over it.
5. The Midwest. The bread basket states should be their own country. Farmers and growers of poultry, beef and pork should be able to form legislation that benefits them. Like New England and The Old South, Midwesters carry an outlook and sensibility that is distinct unto them. The USA model waters it down.
6. The Northwest. Again, this region has a mindset, geography and economy unto itself. It can be another progressive country, where coffee and marijuana are things found in cafes, and the dream of an environmentally conscious country can actually come to life. This could happen here; it won’t happen from sea to shining sea.
Of course, The Tetrarchy of Diocletian was not a spectacular success, but not because it wasn’t a good plan; rather, it was because it was plagued by incompetent co- and junior-emperors who just couldn’t make it work. The structure, though, was sound. Diocletian created bureaus that allowed for a division of labor and responsibility – a new model that has stood the test of time.
Now, bureaucracy we are already good at. Let’s put it to better use in six new countries with friendly and cooperative borders between them. This sounds much better to me than the current angry one that’s imploding.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.