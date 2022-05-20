Do you really believe that you’re in danger of losing your culture? Let me assure you that there is no way that will happen. Can you breathe without air? You have about as good a chance of doing that as of living in a community without a culture.
Just what is culture? It means the set of shared attitudes, values, goals and practices that characterizes a people. Culture is the everyday features of life that mark a people as one. Note the present tense here: not the features that once upon a time characterized a people, but the ones that do so today.
Different places have their own unique landmarks: the canal in Venice, the pyramids in Egypt, Nan Madol stone ruins on Pohnpei. That’s the stuff of travel brochures. But anyone who has visited faraway places can tell you that, even apart from those famous monuments, there is a certain scent or feel to each place. That’s the scent of culture.
Years ago I would stop off on Guam only rarely, usually on short visits to some other place. But I recall that on one of those stopovers I found myself in the Department of Education sitting with a small group of women to discuss a few questions on curriculum materials. One of the women pulled out a piece of pugua for a chew at one point. I found it curious that the betel nut was not the ripe nut I was used to seeing chewed, but the dried, white kind. That was distinctive, but not a game changer in my mind. Still, it didn’t take long before I was certain that Guam was indeed an island society with a culture of its very own. Was it the way the women teased one another as they talked? Was it their welcome, done without any fanfare but still giving me the feeling that I somehow belonged there?
It certainly wasn’t the language, since we spoke English. It wasn’t their distinctive garb – they wore just what I would expect to find anywhere in the U.S. None of them had a sinahi shell around the neck to advertise their cultural identity. But they didn’t need to wear odd clothes or even speak a different tongue to convince me that they were not to be confused with residents of Detroit or San Diego. There was something about the way those women interacted that sent that message. The social environment here was different. The cultural air people breathed was distinctive, and I caught its scent.
Cultures can change, of course. In fact, they are constantly being transformed. City life in the U.S. has changed a lot since my childhood in the 1940s. Milk bottles on the doorstep each morning, ... rails on the main street for the trolley cars, ... horse carts driven by the rag collectors on their weekly visits, ... and in so many other ways. Then, too, there are the nonmaterial parts of the culture: the warm spirit at those big family dinners on special feasts, and the way in which the folks in the neighborhood would check in on one another to make sure that everything was all right. (Today I see much less of both.)
But even when all this disappears, our culture itself does not vanish. The social change can be significant; it can greatly alter the way of life of a people. But the culture remains, although in modified form, even as everyone adapts. The scent may change a bit, but it remains distinctive. How could we continue to function as a community without a culture to define us?
I notice people here on Guam and other islands engaged in a desperate campaign to preserve their culture. They are intent on saving the old features of what they remember from their childhood days. I can well understand their passion, since we all know there were many admirable features in the past. Why not try to revive some of those that could serve us well even today?
Then there are other cultural features from the past that will never be reincorporated into today’s island culture. Sailing canoes, carabao-drawn carriages, Spanish-style balconies, old counting systems. Go right ahead and cherish those marvels from the past. That’s what I do myself when remembering the old days.
But let’s call it what it is – not saving the culture, but remembering certain beloved old features that, even if they have gone out of fashion, have a symbolic importance for us today. We are not preserving our culture when we cherish those memories of the good old days or collect reminders of the way things were back then.
Our culture, changed as it is, persists to the present. Let’s not overstate what we’re doing. No need to dial 911; the culture is not in a state of emergency and in danger of death.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.