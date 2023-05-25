My sister Lisa passed away May 17. Growing up right behind her in a family of eight, I was privileged to have her as an elder sibling. It was not unusual for her to ask her classmates to keep an eye out for me when I entered Bishop Baumgartner and she matriculated to the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. That came in pretty handy as a lot of the boys back in those days engaged in street fighting as often as others could participate in an intramural or interscholastic sports activity.
When we were in college (she was at Mount Holyoke and I was at Colgate), I visited her in South Hadley, Massachusetts, where she would provide me comfort as I was often homesick. She’d provide advice on how to deal with East Coast folks, the faster pace of life, the rigor of university academics and, yes, even the weather.
Lisa lived a full but tough life raising two daughters as a single mother. She possessed many of the traits that my dad had: She was tough, sometimes stubborn and, occasionally, single-minded. But she did have a heart of gold. Despite setbacks in her own life, she was very considerate of her siblings and families. She pressed forward as best she could and as best she knew with a similar intensity and single-mindedness of my dad.
In April of last year, Lisa was diagnosed with cancer. My siblings and families were mortified. She was terrified. My dad was crushed. I knew this because he would often talk about his close compadres who, at one time, were diagnosed with cancer and never recovered. This was his reality of cancer. So when he was told of his youngest daughter’s diagnosis, he was devastated. I had never seen nor heard my father cry the way he did that day. Ever. His pain was palpable.
Nonetheless, when Lisa chose to obtain treatment at Keck Medicine of USC, my dad’s advice to her was: fight. Fight and don’t stop fighting. And in typical Lisa fashion, she fought. She battled. And she fought again. And again. And again. She never saw our dad alive after she left for treatment. And four weeks ago, she confessed to me, “Frankie, I fought hard like Daddy asked me to. I did my best. But I’m tired. I’m so tired. I want to go to mommy and daddy.” She cried and I hugged her tightly because, whether we wanted to admit it or not, we knew exactly what that meant.
Lisa suffered tremendously in her last days. Our whole family felt her suffering. We were helpless. And it hurt. I mean really hurt like we’ve never been hurt before.
On the day she passed away, Lisa summoned her siblings to our childhood home on Ypao Road. On the way to the house, I wondered why the need to summon us? When I arrived, she was already having trouble breathing. I could see she had blotches on her arms. Dr. Michael Robinson of SDA (our lifelong neighbors) told me that she could hear us and see us but was too weak to respond. I spoke to her and told her we have all prayed for her. And that we all loved her. And that she can now rest. As I watched her every breath not knowing what was to come, her breathing became more labored and extended. I watched her eyes close slowly; similar to how a baby goes to sleep. Within an hour after my arrival, another SDA physician, Dr. Jonathan Thorp, after listening to her heart with his stethoscope, said, “I’m sorry for your loss.” Immediately, you could feel the loss and subsequently the sadness from all of Lisa’s siblings present. Yes, we were deeply saddened from her loss of earthly life.
Before he departed our home, Dr. Robinson shared with me, “We loved Lisa at the clinic. She had a heart of gold.” Yes, doc, she did have a heart of gold underneath all that rough and tough exterior. One just had to look beyond the exterior and you could see it clearly. Fly with the angels, dearest Lisa. Your heart of gold is where it belongs now. Rest easy, Sis. We love you!
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and graduated from FD, Colgate and USC.