Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part column about revitalizing air service into Guam.
Traditional thought suggests that the physical attractiveness of a destination drives the demand for air service. Although there’s a lot of truth in that notion, the phenomenon of low-cost carriers and their offering of highly competitive low fares create a travel market to practically anywhere these LCCs choose to operate.
The case for LCC market viability is clearly evident in Guam’s own experience. With six Korean low-cost carriers now operating in Guam, Korean arrivals have skyrocketed to become Guam’s top post-COVID-19 market. Thankfully, during the after-pandemic travel recovery, LCC arrangements are helping tide over Guam’s arrivals gap, due in part to the outbound Japan market’s more gradual return to travel. In fact, Korean LCCs are utilizing their fifth freedom rights (nation-to-nation revenue traffic carriage rights) to pick up passengers in Japan on their way to Guam on jets originating from Incheon.
Destination: Guam, still rallying back from COVID-19 travel restrictions, must act early and capitalize on right-fit opportunities wherever they exist. And while travel from major hubs is important, there are huge catchment areas from secondary airports that are revving to go, too. Guam must garner traction in these secondary markets and take advantage of opportunities to expand our tourist base while offering competitive pricing, convenience, and easy access to potential customers.
During Guam Visitors Bureau and Guam International Airport Authority’s GoGo!GUAM promotional campaign trip to three Japanese cities we visited from Aug. 1-7, our two government agencies collaborated not only to support the re-launch of air service to and from Fukuoka by our longtime and most important hub operator, United Airlines, but worked to pitch an attractive business case to secondary markets such as Okayama and Shizuoka.
Although GVB continues to develop midrange and long-term plans to raise Guam’s profile as a destination of choice for increasingly affluent submarkets, during the global visitor industry’s initial COVID-recovery phase, Guam remains in direct competition for market share against similar sun-and-beach destinations that can offer high value for less expense.
So, our ability to attract air service at less cost to operators via airport incentives and to draw travelers with marketing and promotional support from GVB and other local destination marketers sends a powerful message to airlines and encourages the development of new airport connections that target new submarkets.
Collaborative interagency synergy and the smart utilization of financial resources are crucial to Guam’s success in the long run. By the same token, opening the gateway to more LCC connections through Guam also gives our local residents more destination options to choose from while planning their own outbound adventures.
New routes, more waivers
Two-way or multi-stop LCC interconnections with Manila would be a good starting point to help revive demand for travel to and from Guam, as well. But if we really want to open the floodgates to travel from the Philippines in general, we need to continue pursuing the addition of this Pacific republic to the list of nations whose passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s unwavering support, since 2019 I have led teams at my interim gubernatorial advisory on Economic Development, National and International Affairs and at GVB in pursuit of the Philippines’ inclusion in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program.
Right now, a dozen nations enjoy visa waivers to Guam and the CNMI, including several East Asian countries, but not the Philippines. Extending visa waivers to Filipinos would lift the long wait on travel approvals and make Guam an increasingly attractive destination for affluent visiting kababayans who have shown a propensity to spend generously in Guam.
And opening new air traffic from the Philippines would only hasten competition and the development of new routes from elsewhere in East and Southeast Asia. In fact, if we play our cards right and are able to attain cabotage exemptions from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Guam could eventually become an integral part of triangular routing schemas as a passenger-and-cargo hub among three destinations.
The Honorable Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Permit Czar, and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.