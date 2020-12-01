As parents, we are always looking for ways to get our children to read more. Most of the time, we do so by encouraging them to read books. However, not all reading that children do has to take place between the covers of a book. Magazine articles on topics of high interest to children are also an excellent source of reading material. Whether your child is an avid reader or reluctant one, magazines can open new avenues of reading interest for him or her. Children like to read magazines because:
• Magazine features are short. Young readers have the satisfaction of finishing an article or story in one sitting. They do not have to read from cover to cover!
• Magazines grab your attention. Their colorful covers make youngsters want to look inside.
• They are entertaining. The writing style is light and brisk on topics that attract kids.
• They are generally easy to read. Most magazines are written at or below the reading level of average high school students. Children’s magazines use vocabulary geared to the younger age groups that subscribe to them.
• They are lightweight and portable. You can roll them up, bend them, or stuff them into a backpack, purse, or back pocket.
• They are inexpensive. Many magazines cost less than most paperbacks. In fact, a full year's subscription to a teen or children's magazine (10 or 12 issues) usually costs less than one hardcover book.
• They offer variety. A single issue usually includes an array of articles, stories, activities, pictures, and styles of writing.
• They often focus on their readers' special interests. Magazines also help readers develop new interests.
• Everybody loves to receive mail, and a magazine subscription is just that. Kids take special pleasure in the regular arrival of magazines addressed to them personally or in their email boxes.
In fact, magazines appeal to all members of the family because of the wide range of subjects they offer. There are magazines devoted to whatever topic you and your children are interested in may it be politics, knitting, skateboarding, wildlife, doll collecting, science fiction, or history, just to name a few. Additionally, many of the magazines you think are for adults such as Time or Newsweek have tremendous appeal for young people as well. These magazines help maturing teens expand their horizons and stretch their reading skills while younger children like to look at the pictures, and read the captions or as much of the story as they can.
Like most families, the members of your family probably have many different interests. Below are some ways you can encourage your family to share their interests and ideas with each other:
1. Keep each other's interests in mind as you read a magazine. Bookmark the corner of a page that might interest someone else.
2. Read aloud an article, surprising fact, or gossipy tidbit the whole family might enjoy when you are together.
3. Place magazines where they are most likely to be seen and read such as on a bedside or coffee table, in the bathroom, in front of the TV, or in a rack.
5. Subscribe to magazines. Subscriptions to special interest magazines make thoughtful, personalized gifts—and keep kids reading all year long.
Magazines are affordable and readily available almost anywhere you shop. You can find a wide selection at grocery stores, mom and pop stores, bookstores, or online. So, the next time you are at the store, buy a few, and watch your family enjoy reading like never before.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.