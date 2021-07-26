Once upon a time, journalists understood the role of the press in a free society.
The press, being the only business protected by the Constitution, was not to be controlled by the government.
With that protection came responsibility — the press should be the watchdog of the government to keep it in check. Ideally, the press would report the news thoroughly and fairly.
Of course, the history of the American press is hardly ideal. We’ve had some sad periods when competition led to sensationalism and “yellow journalism,” which was rife in the late 1890s.
Reporters have always had their biases, but even in the 1970s, journalism students were taught to keep their opinions out of the news. Balance was key — reporting on both sides of an issue to give readers a fair chance to form their own opinions.
Journalists had enough integrity to stand up to the government — they would go to jail in defiance of court orders. In 1978, Myron Farber, a reporter for The New York Times, was in jail 40 days because he would not turn over his notes in a case that was sparked by his investigative reporting.
Right or wrong, Farber at least had the guts to protect his sources and the integrity to sit in jail over it.
How things have changed!
Journalism is in a crisis that far exceeds the scandal of yellow journalism. Back then, there was hot competition among the papers to get a bigger, better story. Now the so-called mainstream media are all on the same page. They are reporting the same stories, sometimes with the same words!
The last year has been particularly distressing. Only one side — the government’s side — of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 story has been reported.
The media are no longer watchdogs — they’re lapdogs.
Have you seen any stories reporting the views of Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a vaccine developer, or Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA core platform technology, both of whom say the mass vaccinations will lead to a worse health crisis?
There are others, too, such as cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and MIT researcher, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, who are speaking against the vaccine.
These experts have been ignored — sometimes vilified — by the press, as it continues to spout the narrative and coerce people to take experimental gene therapy.
In the last year, I’ve heard commentators say that “journalism is dead.”
If so, it was suicide.