It’s time to dip into the global warming/weather file, and with the current news that last month was the warmest January on record, learning a little bit about how humans are affecting the weather is probably not a bad idea. And according to research done at Tel Aviv University in Israel and published in Global and Planetary Change, we’ve been at this weather changing business for a long time.
Most climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century have been due to human activities. Israeli researchers have found the earliest known geological indications of human-made climate change, not from the last century, but from 11,500 years ago. They took a core sample from the Dead Sea and found erosion rates that were dramatically incompatible with the known conditions of the period.
The research took place as part of the Dead Sea Deep Drilling Project, which used a 1,500-foot-deep drill core to discover the history of the Dead Sea basin. The core sample provided the team with a sediment record of the last 220,000 years.
The newly discovered erosion occurred during the Neolithic Revolution, the wide-scale transition of human cultures from hunting and gathering to agriculture and settlement. This shift caused the human population to grow exponentially.
Natural vegetation was replaced by crops, animals were domesticated, grazing reduced the natural plant cover, and deforestation provided more area for grazing. This resulted in the intensified erosion of the land and increased sedimentation discovered in the Dead Sea core sample.
So, we humans have been at this climate change thing for a long time, but it turns out it isn’t just us.
In a study done by researchers at Rutgers University and published in Nature Communications, scientists used climate models to discover that explosive volcanic eruptions in the tropics can lead to El Niño events. These warm the Pacific Ocean with dramatic global impacts on the climate.
These eruptions trigger El Niño events by pumping millions of tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, which form a sulfuric acid cloud. The study focused on Mount Pinatubo, because it's the largest and best-documented tropical eruption in the recent past. It ejected about 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide.
Sea surface temperature data since 1882 document large El Niño-like patterns following four out of five big eruptions: Santa María, Guatemala, in October 1902; Mount Agung, Indonesia, in March 1963; El Chichón, Mexico, in April 1982; and Pinatubo, Philippines, in June 1991.
The study’s climate model simulations show that Pinatubo-like eruptions tend to shorten La Niñas, lengthen El Niños and lead to unusual warming during neutral periods. Strong El Niño events and wind shear typically suppress the development of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. But they can also lead to elevated sea levels and potentially damaging cold season nor'easters along the East Coast of North America, among many other impacts.
We know all about El Niños here on Guam. Here’s hoping we don’t have any major tropical volcano eruptions anytime soon!