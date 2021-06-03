Many years ago, I was called by my dean, who is no longer with the university, and asked to hood my own graduate students. The academic hood is a form of regalia and it signifies advanced learning. The academic hooding ritual is a special moment. At the time, the university graduation ceremony was becoming crowded and the hooding of each master’s student was taking up a lot of stage time. So a unilateral decision was made to task the faculty with performing the ceremony.
I emailed my dean to make sure I understood what he was asking. He replied, yes, please proceed. I asked if he had guidelines for us to follow. He told me no. I scheduled the hooding, invited the family members and friends of graduates and scheduled the solemn event. My Master of Public Administration students study government, so we asked then-Lt. Gov. Kaleo Moylan to be our guest speaker. Kaleo suggested that as the keeper of the Guam Seal, why not hood the students in front of the Great Seal of Guam at his Adelup chambers? It was a great idea and the ceremony was fabulous. Everyone was pleased.
No good deed goes unpunished. The next day, I got a phone call from my dean asking why I had hooded my students at Adelup. I told him he had asked me to and the ceremony was wonderful. He then said, “I didn’t mean for you to hood them like that!” By the way, all of the graduates who were in that ceremony have great pictures of Kaleo and the Great Seal in their offices.
One area I have enjoyed studying over the years on Guam and the CNMI is the importance of rites and rituals. My general theory is that personal celebrations take on an enhanced level of importance in our communities because we perceive the passage of time differently than a lot of other places. Christenings, birthdays, religious ceremonies, graduations, weddings, promotions and rosaries all take on special meaning here. We have no seasons to remind us that time is passing. The weather is nearly the same every day outside of rare major storm events. We blink and the babies we took home from the hospital are getting married. Where does the time go? For this reason, I tell all of my bureaucrat students to use a physical paper calendar to keep track of time and approaching dates. It is amazing just how fast time seems to pass here.
We are in graduation season and I am always mindful that while I have attended over 60 major graduation ceremonies over the years, each one is special to that individual student walking across the stage. My colleague, Dr. John Rivera, last year even took extra steps to safely hood our master’s students in the middle of COVID-19. Every student should have their moment and every graduation at every level is special. The commencement ceremony means to move forward. Graduates, get on with your lives!
Congratulations!
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.