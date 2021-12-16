In 1947, efforts by the Guam Congress resulted in the U.S. Congress putting forward HR 4340, which was the first draft of the Organic Act of Guam. I have talked about this first draft before, The document can be read online at the Guampedia website. I have my students read and study the 1947 version in two of my classes. The 1949 walkout was due in part to a lack of action by the 80th Congress on the Guam Organic Act. The Guam Congress was having strong tensions with the Navy governor at the time and adjourned after making a renewed request for an Organic Act.
Organic acts are federal laws that establish how U.S. lands and territories are governed. For example, U.S. parks are governed by an Organic Act. Under the Articles of Confederation, the Land Ordinance of 1784 was passed. It was renamed the Northwest Ordinance in 1787 after the new Constitution was approved. This organic act led to the states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Thomas Jefferson had proposed that 10 states be created from these lands. Jefferson proposed a number of names for these areas including, Cherronesus, Sylvannia, Assenisipia, Metropotamia, Polypotamia, Pelisipia and Saratoga. Over time, subsequent organic acts were granted which eventually led to statehood for these areas with their current names. About 29 U.S. states existed under some form of an organic act on their path to statehood. In 1902, the Philippines were granted an organic act and two resident commissioners at a time served the Philippines in the U.S. Congress. The 1947 draft Organic Act of Guam also provided for a resident commissioner.
As I mentioned last week, I read the Guam Code every year and all of the bills and ideas that come out of the Guam Legislature. My pet peeve is junk that comes out of the Legislature. Anyone taking a close look at the structure and architecture provided by the Organic Act will see that our government was supposed to function cooperatively. Instead, we have seen the government get sliced and diced into a number of pieces that simply do not work well together.
In the Guam Code, there are layers and layers of ill-thought concepts that often conflict and interfere with basic operations. There are unfunded mandates, overarching control requirements and all sorts of dysfunctional ideas.
I have proposed many times to revise the Guam Code totally and remove the parts that cause headaches. In any given legislative cycle, the senators will propose several hundred bills for consideration. These bills rarely offer novel ideas. They generally fall into several categories. In many cases several bills address the similar themes.
Many bills simply attempt to make minor changes to existing laws. Instead of making a thoughtful and comprehensive attempt to make meaningful policy, many of the efforts made are at a symbolic level. Instead of working on a Guam Constitution, Guam Commonwealth Act or similar fundamental governing concepts, very little seems to proceed the way it should. The people deserve more.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.