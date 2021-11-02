This week’s parent-teacher conferences provide a great opportunity for parents to meet with their children’s teachers, and discuss their educational performance and progress. While meeting with the teachers is very important, parents of high school students should also make the time to talk with their children’s school counselors. Below are some suggested topics to discuss during the meeting:
• Academic performance and how to improve it: Go over your child’s grad stats report and/or transcript with the counselor to ensure that he or she has received appropriate credit and grades for all classes, or to find out if there are missing credits. A transcript is also useful for noticing patterns in academic performance, identifying weak spots, and discussing how to maintain or raise the grade point average.
• College or career path: There are two paths available for high school students - the career path which consists of school-based career courses or GCC-based programs, or the college path. Talk about which path is most beneficial for your child, and what are the course requirements, and time commitments for each path.
• Service-learning hours: Pubic Law 31-53 made service learning a requirement for high school graduation. Starting with the incoming ninth grade class of 2011, students have to complete 75 hours of service learning in order to graduate. Find out how many hours your child currently has, and what service learning opportunities are available for him or her outside of school. Keep in mind that your child will not be able to graduate from high school without fulfilling the required service learning hours.
• Career planning: If your child does not choose to go to college after high school, counselors can assist him or her with career exploration and planning. Counselors can help your child become career focused so he or she is prepared to enter the workforce upon completion of his or her education, facilitate the development of a personalized plan that matches your child’s career aspirations and commitment to education, and teach him or her the skills, aptitudes, and attitudes needed to successfully transition from high school to postsecondary education and/or training, or the workforce.
• College options: If your child does want to go to college, discuss your child’s on-island and off-island college options, the courses he or she needs to take, the testing requirements - ACT, SAT, or both, and which clubs, organizations and activities - inside and outside of school - will be most attractive to colleges. Additionally, a guidance counselor can help with the college application process, identify for which loans and scholarships to apply, and help with the compilation of the necessary application materials.
• Letters of recommendation: A guidance counselor is the only person in the school who can speak authoritatively about your child’s entire high school career, not just achievement in a particular class or activity. The counselor’s recommendation letter is a key part of your child’s college or employment application.
• Outside opportunities: It may be possible for your child to get a head start on college by taking community college or university courses as a high school student. There are also internships and work-study employment. Discuss what opportunities are available for your child.
Whether your child is a straight-A student or a struggling one, school counselors are in a unique position to explain, assist, and clarify many facets of school, and post school life for you and your child.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.