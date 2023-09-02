Every day, we seem to face a new challenge. From the big life changers like coping with a killer virus or recovering from a destructive typhoon to even the routine tasks we deal with monthly, weekly, sometimes daily that can feel overwhelming.
Here’s one example: We often make these grand plans of “spring cleaning” the house, then one interruption creates chaos and the mundane like clearing out a closet or mopping the floors suddenly feels like immense pressure.
The problem isn’t wanting an extremely clean house, it’s taking the approach as if it’s one enormous, unending job versus tackling smaller, more achievable chores. It is much harder to conquer a mountain than it is to overcome a series of hills. Conquer your hills!
Navy Admiral William McRaven delivered a keynote speech to the graduating Class of 2014 at the University of Texas. His message was so inspirational, it turned into a book which became a #1 New York Times bestseller. The book is called, “Make Your Bed,” as the message is equally profound and simple: Think big while taking care of the small things. By making your bed every day, you’ve already started your day with an accomplishment. McRaven believed that by making his bed, he developed good habits and the self-discipline that is required to achieve whatever you seek in life. The little things matter!
Here is a list of inspirational and encouraging points I’ve learned from others over my lifetime that have helped me achieve a blessed career; stay grounded, spiritually; and sometimes, simply get me through a rough day. I hope they can help to inspire and encourage you!
· Prepare for life’s challenges by preparing for today’s tasks. Start your day with a plan of action at home, at work, in life.
· Small steps are necessary for large gains. Schedule your appointments, set your eyes on the goal, forgive one another. Start somewhere, but start!
· Learn from the lessons of the past. Make informed decisions.
· Don’t work to be better than your competition. Work to be better than you were yesterday.
· Be on time. Respect everyone’s time, especially your own.
· Be grateful!
· Climb mountains, not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world. Start with a hill.
· Don’t let fear keep you from making the attempt. Only fear not trying.
· If you want to help everyone, start by helping someone. There is always one person in need of your help or your expertise.
· Trust God. Whoever has God, lacks nothing and has everything.
And, don’t forget to make your bed. As the great Admiral said, even if nothing goes well during the day, at least you’ll go home to a well-made and comfortable bed, and you’ll be encouraged that tomorrow will be a better day.
God bless you, Guam!
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam.