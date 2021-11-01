If you are one of the nearly 20,000 veterans on Guam and trying to get engaged with the local Veterans Affairs office by telephone, you are facing an extreme uphill battle.
Since its inception, the ability to make an inbound call into the Community Based Outpatient Clinic office adjacent to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam has been nearly impossible. It’s as if they only have one inbound telephone line and one person answering calls!
This past week my semiannual doctor's appointment was scheduled for 1:15 in the afternoon and, rather than having the opportunity to sit down face to face with my attending physician, the COVID-19 problem has forced us to do telephone appointments.
So, early on the morning of my phone appointment with the doctor, I received a telephone message to call the nurse and confirm my appointment.
The nurse left me a nice voice message along with the number to call to reconfirm that I would be near my phone when the doctor called me.
So, I dutifully tried to return the call to the nurse and confirm that I would in fact be available when the doctor called me later that day.
After some 10 to 12 attempts to get a connection, it became clearly apparent that physically going to the office would be more productive.
So, not wanting to miss my appointment, I drove to the CBOC building.
As I drove into the parking lot the security guard informed me that I could park my car and that after clearing the COVID-19 gauntlet I could go inside and talk to a staff member.
So, I parked, masked up and walked up to the door and stood their awaiting my turn to talk with one of the nurses.
After being cleared to enter the building, I was asked to take one of the three seats inside the lobby and await my turn to talk with one of the staff.
After about another 15-to-20-minute wait my number was called and I was informed that the doctor would in fact be calling me at the appointed time later that afternoon.
This telephone problem or more appropriately a definitive lack of adequate telephone lines for this office is certainly nothing new.
For as long as I can remember, making a productive inbound call to that veterans office is about as likely to be a success as robbing a bank on Guam and getting away with it!
Actually, you may stand a better chance of successfully pulling off a bank robbery than successfully getting a call through to the Guam CBOC offices!
It would seem to me that even under normal circumstances a veterans office like this one would have numerous lines and multiple people answering incoming calls given the large number of veterans that need to be served on this island.
Now, given the COVID-19 realities of today, providing good communications would be the very least the Department of Veterans Affairs could do for the very people, men and women, who have laid down their physical and mental health to preserve the very freedoms the balance of society enjoys.
One has to ask what has taken so long for the VA to add telephone lines given the fact that we have been dealing with closed clinics for going on two years now?
Sadly, that is not the case.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.