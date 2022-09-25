We know little about the afterlife. So, as the process of aging pushes us toward our final exit, we search for how to deal with unresolved issues - including those of infidelity and betrayal - in the sacred texts and beliefs of our faith. George Carlin once observed: “I was thinking about how people seem to read the Bible a whole lot more as they get older; then it dawned on me - they're cramming for their final exam.” This is a humorous but urgent insight for elders dealing with guilt in the autumn of their lives.
The closer we get to the finish line of our earthly existence, the more we are inclined to ponder the big question: After death, what? This apprehensiveness is particularly true for members of religious communities who believe in the final judgment! Hence, our choices have consequences. Believers are either bound to a glory land that outshines the sun, or to that gory land, that burns like the sun. How to avoid the second option may be keeping some seniors up at night.
An important final exam question might be: “What if I have failed to make amends to the ones I publicly treasured, but privately betrayed, do I fess up?” That fear may motivate an adulterous person to tell all to his/her partner, causing irreparable harm if there is no time for amends.
Consider instead an alternative mindful strategy, informed by competent therapists, counselors, and spiritual healers. Seeking forgiveness just to get yourself off the hook, may do more harm than good. Step 9 of the Alcoholics Anonymous handbook cautions: "Make direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others." Avoid confessing, simply to get rid of your guilt. Compelled by the desire to feel good, may have gotten you into affairs or deceptive behavior in the first place. Making amends requires more than expressing regret.
In a blog post on Affair Recovery titled Making Amends vs. Apologizing, Elizabeth wrote “When it comes to the pain of infidelity, the words 'I'm sorry' must feel downright insulting to a betrayed spouse. As they should, because it isn't enough. The truth of the matter is, it will never be enough to undo the damage that is caused by breaking marital vows and by the deception that comes with being unfaithful.” She adds, “Making amends is a lifestyle, not a one-time choice. It is about the beginning of becoming a new person. This will require that we not just hit repeat on the amend we are trying to make on any given day but, instead, commit to a process of letting our hearts be turned inside out and seeing our spouse with new eyes.”
If you got involved, in what Toby Green calls a “flight of fancy affair and you want your marriage to work, resist confessing to your husband. ... Why throw a hand grenade into the marriage? In these cases, I would be inclined to keep my mouth shut. And if your guilt works to make your commitment to him stronger, then see it as a positive.”
If you are a believer, confess to God. Pray and seek forgiveness. It’s never too late to be right with God. There is no need to forfeit peace or to bear needless pain. The classic hymn exhorts us to “carry everything to God in prayer.” Reading the book by Tammy Nelson, "When You're the One Who Cheats: Ten Things You Need to Know," will also add value.
On your deathbed, resist the inclination to gain a cheap measure of guilt-free euphoria by ruining the peace of mind of those who love you and are trying to plan how best to celebrate your life. The hand grenade explosion of your ill-timed confession will leave an enduring wound in the lives of family members. Their grieving and mourning will likely turn to anger. Outing the other person in your deception and betrayal is not cool either. Don’t, unless you have time to make amends.
Making restitution is different than trying to get a free get-out-of-hell card through a mindless act of remorse. Keep your mouth shut. It’s good that you want to rest in peace. But it’s more important, this once, that you allow your spouse to live in peace.