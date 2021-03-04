The biggest item in Guam’s annual budget is education. With higher education, the number even higher. As the COVID-19 crisis has shown, education is about a lot more than simply educating students. Schools feed young people and for some school meals are the only reliable meals some children have each day.
Schools also keep young people busy on a number of levels. In addition to class work, there is homework and extracurricular activities. Students also use school as a major socialization process. Our young people learn about others and themselves in ways that it is often difficult to see. I believe that COVID-19 will help parents appreciate schools more.
I am a big believer in parents learning with their kids. There is nothing stronger than a child showing their parent something new they have learned. In 1996-1997, my nephew Michael lived with us. He went to Price Elementary School. He was in the fifth grade and loved it. Every day after school, I would go over all the new things he had learned that day in school. He got into the habit pretty quickly and he learned to rattle off his experiences. He would then turn to the CHamoru language classes he took about three times a week. He genuinely enjoyed learning the CHamoru language and he was quite proud that he was learning it quickly. Finally, I asked him why and he told me he liked a girl in his class and that was motivating him.
Now Michael is 35 years old and he still talks to me on Facebook about Guam all the time. I think if he could have stayed he would have likely joined the police or fire department after high school. Every young person has a path and we can learn from the young people in our lives.
I enjoy serving on the Guam Education Board. In the last year, I have developed a strong interest in what can be called the "bridge to adulthood." Guam Community College has developed a "middle college" program that allows 11th and 12th graders to earn college credits in high school. I am a big advocate of this approach. Some students can graduate with a two-year college degree when they finish high school.
In the future, I would like to see every public high school serve as afternoon and evening adult learning centers. There is no reason to drive to Mangilao for every class. I also think that we could have a high school licensed practical nursing program. When a student graduates from high school, they could have their LPN credential.
When our daughter was 14, my wife needed off-island medical care. The American School was one hour away, so my wife, Rose, who has a master's degree in education, decided to homeschool Athena. For some reason, this learning model absolutely worked with our daughter. I think that COVID-19 may help some students to learn things they otherwise may have missed. So I think there is a silver lining.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.