One of the most comprehensive, if not the best, books ever written for personal development is the Bible. It is filled with information and suggestions on how to live a happy and purposeful life or how to overcome almost any obstacle. Here's one on making the best with what you've got.
A man named Jesus once told a large group of people a story of a master who entrusted three of his servants with his talents before traveling away from his home. The story continues that upon the master's return, he asked the servants for an account of the talents. While two of the servants shared that they increased the amounts they were initially given, one professed that he played it safe and stashed his away so that he would have the same amount when his master came home. The master praised the two who increased their talents and rebuked the third for not doing anything with his.
Are you familiar with this story?
The Parable of the Talents was one of the many stories that Jesus told to teach a lesson or drive a point, and that while in the tale the talents can be construed as tangible items or currency, I believe that he was actually referring to the knowledge and skills acquired and being utilized by the servants.
Whether it comes naturally, as a result of education, or through experience, what you do with your knowledge, skill or talent can be beneficial to you and others or can be nonproductive and wasted. Each of us has the ability or has acquired a skill or talent that can better our lives and the lives around us, but if we fear or refuse to use this "gift," we lose out on the opportunities that could present themselves to achieve goals or to live more fulfilled lives.
Whether you believe your talent is a divine gift or something you developed from your passion, you deprive yourself and others who would appreciate your ability if you keep it stuffed in your back pocket. Your talent may be something other people also possess, but what makes yours special is it's performed by you. There are countless individuals who have built their lives and have contributed to their communities with the talent and skills they possess. What talent or skill do you have that can make your life more enjoyable and purposeful? If you have one and aren't using it, why not?
I met a man who learned to farm but has never taken the time to put his knowledge to practice. He recently expressed to me his disbelief of what it costs for a bag of cucumbers. His friend, on the other hand, told of the joy he had playing the guitar and singing for individuals who were sickly and homebound.
Talent without use is like a rice cooker without rice – you can't enjoy what it can't make.