A business that serves its market for 30, 40, 50 or more years, is likely to be introduced to someone when they’re young, or perhaps a young adult, and operates for much or most of their life.
We tend to look back on companies and brands we’ve known that long, and see them in a positive light. Thus, longevity is a good start, but you don’t achieve longevity without getting some things right.
1. Establish quality right away
Your product or service has to be really good. So-so food isn’t legendary. So-so products with a history of breaking down aren’t legendary. Well, actually they are … but for the wrong reasons.
Does it all have to be great? I don’t think so, but something has to jump out and impress the customer right off the bat. This is absolutely critical in the case of restaurants. A bond has to be developed.
2. Be consistent
You can’t be good every two out of three times. In the case of a restaurant, your “signature dishes” have to taste the same every time.
People get in their car and motor in your direction, with the anticipation of that first taste of whatever it is you’ve become famous for.
Maybe that’s a cheeseburger, bacon and eggs, or a certain flavor of pie. That taste becomes ingrained in our brain, and we hunger for it.
3. Give people something to talk about
Is the food, service, or product quality good enough for people to talk you up? This is a huge question.
Whatever it is you do, are people telling others how much they love to do business with you? If not, then a massive piece is missing.
West L.A. — The Apple Pan
The Apple Pan is entering its 75th year near the corner of Pico and Westwood boulevards, in West Los Angeles. My mom first took me there in the 1960s, and it was our favorite place to eat. It’s a fountain-type arrangement, with maybe 20 red, round and padded seats.
The menu is sparse and has never changed. Two kinds of hamburger, a few specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and pie. My mom and I usually ordered the boysenberry cream. There was always a line to get in, and we happily awaited our turn.
I took my family there
During our December trip to California, I took my wife and son to The Apple Pan, my first visit in some 30 years, and only the second time without my mom, who passed away in the 1980s.
The menu was the same. The seating was closed due to COVID-19, and we ate on benches in the back. I ordered what I’d always ordered, and the memories came rushing back with the first bite. A few tears came back with them.
The food tasted the same, decades after my last visit – nearly 60 years after my first visit. It wasn’t nostalgia. My taste buds didn’t lie. That’s consistency.
It wasn’t perfect
I would have loved to sit on the padded seats one more time, especially the ones where my mom and I always sat. I desperately wanted a piece of boysenberry cream pie, but they didn’t have it that day. The banana cream was incredible.
My son isn’t a big fan of their fries, but their recipe is what “diner fries” were back in the day — before fast food companies began to design everything in laboratories.
I grew up with a large plate of fries, freshly cut from a big Idaho potato, you salted it to taste, and doused it in ketchup.
Anybody who remembers the burgers and fries at Cool Spot in Barrigada, would love The Apple Pan.
History is a precious thing
My wife and boy loved the burgers and pie, and I was able to pass a little of my history to them. They never met my mom, and this was a small way to introduce them to something she enjoyed.
In terms of history, The Apple Pan never expanded past the one location, and the original family still owns it. They were the inspiration for the Johnny Rockets hamburger chain, and my bet is that the In and Out burger folks borrowed heavily from them, given how simple their menu is.
Looking to build a legendary company?
Hopefully, something mentioned today will generate ideas worth considering.
