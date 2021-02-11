In the last two years, I told several students that they were not eligible for certain federal employment programs after they graduate. All were briefed when they first started, they needed to avoid illegal drugs including marijuana if they wanted to be hired. They also needed to avoid associating with people engaging in criminal conduct. When our local laws regarding marijuana were changed on Guam, I reminded all students that marijuana would be a flag to federal placement.
With every new student, I ask them to write down a date of declaration for the last time they used marijuana. Marijuana is hard to avoid in high school. I then advise them to not use marijuana again because there is a three-year rule in most cases for drug use. Guam has legalized marijuana and the Legislature even lit up on the idea that we should try to promote some sort of economic activity for these drugs. We still need to inform our youth that if they are not careful they will end up at 40 playing video games in their parents' living rooms. Apathy is a big concern I have with marijuana and our youth.
The key point for the general sale of marijuana on Guam will be overcoming the origin of these plants. Air and sea transport of marijuana is still illegal in most cases and Guam Customs upholds these federal laws.
In the last week, Sen. James Moylan proposed a bill that would require elected officials to pass a drug test to run for office. I don’t like this idea as written and I am concerned about some other points also. Every candidate for elected office and even many appointees need to provide police and court clearances regarding criminal backgrounds. In my opinion, these clearances should be removed and replaced with a sworn declaration made under penalty of perjury. If a person lies about their criminal background, the penalty should be jail time. In the past, we have elected legislators and school board members with criminal records. No one seemed to take these concerns seriously. Ultimately the attorney general had to act to remove them. A sworn declaration with a real penalty should be used.
The problem with the political-candidate drug test is that it is easy to evade. If we want to drug test elected or appointed officials, place everyone on a random testing schedule. Also, the governor or other persons with appropriate authority should be able to require officials to test if they appear to be using illegal drugs.
Because of basic replacement theory, drugs other than marijuana will begin to be sold at larger levels on Guam. The people selling illegal drugs are going to get their money from somewhere. Anyone can look at the Colorado statistics and see the spike in other drugs following the legalization of marijuana. We will also likely see higher numbers of human trafficking victims and street prostitution in Guam. We have to give more thought to our choices.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.