Yesterday was World Down Syndrome Day.
While our support group could not celebrate this year, it is good to be reminded that there are people with Down syndrome in this world, and that their lives are worthwhile, even when they are difficult.
My daughter, Deborah, has Down syndrome. Her early years were exciting and hopeful. But the last five have been more challenging since she acquired Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome.
PANS is an autoimmune brain inflammation that is triggered by a variety of sources including viruses, bacteria, parasites and mold.
PANS makes kids crazy. They often develop tics. They typically have obsessive-compulsive behaviors. And they can get very angry. Often, they regress in speech, math and handwriting. They may seem autistic, which causes misdiagnoses.
Despite all the interventions we’ve tried since 2016, in the last year Deborah’s obsessive-compulsive behaviors worsened to the point that we have had to give her medication. While it is calming her brain a little, her most crippling behaviors are not going away.
The worst one is her incessant tooth grinding. Every quiet moment in my life is punctuated by the harsh, bone-on-bone rasp of her grating molars. (It’s worse than fingernails on a chalkboard.)
Add to that her perpetual weirdness.
Everything around her has to be just so. One newspaper sits to the left of her breakfast dish, the other on the right. The napkin goes under her plate.
She has to carry a purse constantly and it has to contain at least one piece of paper—a full-sized sheet folded and/or a square centimeter piece she ripped from another sheet and dutifully marked half-way down on the edge with a tiny scribble.
While Deborah is quite content in her behaviors — indeed, they actually calm her — the rest of us are wearing out as we try to stop them.
This is no way to live. In this condition, Deborah cannot communicate clearly. She’s not able to live her own life. She cannot get a job.
Even so, her life is still worth living.
Her presence among us — and the presence of all of those who have Down syndrome — reminds us of a foundational truth: Life does not consist in what we do or have, but in who we are.
We find our wholeness in the God who made us.
Deborah is perfectly imperfect.
One chromosome closer to God.