This week, after a long spell of not wearing them, masks have become mandatory for students again. All this back and forth is exhausting.
The reason this time is that mask-wearing will reduce the need for quarantining students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom. In our case, entire classes have been ordered to stay home because this happened. The health department feels that if students are masked, then their exposure is lessened and they, therefore, need not quarantine.
Whatever.
Teachers have grown tired and apathetic about reminding students to pull their masks over their noses. They are tired of arguing with students who challenge the mandate. Administrators are battle weary from confronting parents who combat the policies. Everyone, including those of us who don’t mind wearing masks, is sick of it. No one is to blame.
Anyway, I’m glad the weather is turning cold even if it means the chances of transmission are higher. The chilly weather is a distraction from the pandemic; my love for this time of the year quells any misgivings stemming from the flow of confusing CDC and health department missives. I like the cold months. As I often say, I’d enjoy the summer more if it weren’t for the weather.
You would think that having grown up on an island that I’d miss the tropical climate. I do not. I should clarify that it’s not the actual weather – it’s lovely. It is the oppression of modern concrete structures that hold the sun’s energy, and the air-conditioning units that succumb to the salty air and send electricity bills into the high triple digits. It is the pizza, fast food, Starbucks and all the shipped foods that turn the Pacific Islander into a sluggish stranger in his homeland. It is the Western wear not suited for 100% humidity. Indeed, as a fan of fabric texture and tailoring, I am lucky to live in Michigan so I can indulge my need for layers.
When I was a kid, I used to stand in front of the freezer and fan myself by opening and closing the door. I was an A-student mainly because I asked to go to the air-conditioned library - I used schoolwork as an excuse to stay cool. We couldn’t leave our windows open at night because of the enormous populations of Boiga irregularis, the invasive New Guinea tree snake that snuck into the island during World War II. Even now, when my wife opens the windows up to enjoy the cool evening breeze while we sleep, it freaks me out.
What I like about November through March is that it is a constant reminder of how temporary materials and plans are. Leaves fall that must be swept up, plants die which must be sorted out; snow accumulates and must be shoveled or plowed only to disappear the next day. But seasonal routines no longer exist in the modern tropical American territory. Structures have been built to be permanent and it has ruined the magic of island life. I have fond recollections of visiting my grandparents' home which was the first house built in the village after the war. It had wooden floors and a tin roof. The only thing made of cement was its front steps which remained there long after the house was blown away by a typhoon. I felt cool there.
An aunt’s house was built around the same time. Her kitchen stove was a raised hearth where a fire was made whenever cooking heat was needed. When the wood was fired up, a cool wind ran through the house as the fire consumed the oxygen it needed. It was magic.
I suppose that one of the reasons why I have chosen to live in Michigan is because its meteorological cycle requires behaviors that are nostalgic of the Guam I remember, a Guam where structures made of coconut fronds and green wood were taken down as quickly as they were put up; much like the bean trellises in my garden today. The monsoon-cooled December was enhanced by the dewy moss collected from the jungle for our Nativity creche, and we attended Mass at midnight after the sun had long set. In my mind, Christmas morning was chilly. There was no need for a compressor blowing cool air to set the mood.
So what does all this have to do with reinstituting a mask mandate? A lot, if you ask me.
You see, Americans have grown accustomed to instant and permanent fixes, a hunger driven by ill-informed assurances from our leaders and industry. We all know now that COVID-19 vaccines are not the silver bullet, nor is social distancing and masking. We are beginning to understand that virtual learning is far better than no learning at all and are, in fact, wishing for it again now that schools have reopened without a reduction in quarantines. The carefree summers promised by the experts never emerged. This pandemic is a winter we refuse to acknowledge
This is what I think, anyway. The mandates, the vaccines – they are like a concrete house in the tropics. Great in theory, but in real life filled with pitfalls.