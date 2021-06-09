My principal recently sent out a survey asking teachers and staff what COVID-19 protocols they feel ought to be carried over to the new school year in the fall. It seemed to be an extremely optimistic ask, as it has been proved over and over that no matter what the experts say, the coronavirus will do what the coronavirus does. In addition, people will do what they do. This combination of behaviors make the fall scenario highly unpredictable.
There were seven questions in the survey, to which I responded: MASK, MASK, MASK, MASK, MASK, MASK, MASK.
Indeed, among the many safety protocols from social distancing to disinfection and hand washing, I would like to remain wearing masks. It has become an emotional support item for me, a blanket, so to speak. Actually, it does keep me warm, which I like very much during these brutal Michigan winters. Most of all, it seems that one of the benefits of mandating mask wearing, is that the nation realized that the transmission of colds and flus dropped dramatically.
So yeah, even though I might be protected from COVID-19 via my Moderna vaccinations, I do not wish to contract a cold or flu. Nor do I wish that my students’ sneeze and cough particles drift freely in the classroom. Most of all, no study about any vaccine is yet long-term or conclusive. So I’m erring to caution.
One of the major supermarkets in our town lifted their mask requirement for those who are fully vaccinated, my wife reported last week.
“So did you wear your mask shopping?” I asked.
“No!” Jenny replied.
“And?”
“It was nice,” she continued. “It was nice seeing people’s faces. You forget that people have faces with character.”
Well, yes. But in my head, I argued back that I bet half of the shoppers without masks didn’t actually get the vaccines and lied about it. There will always be those who harbor distrust of it and other government medications – and for good reasons. It’s one thing for the Feds to test drugs on a minority, but when it mandates state-sponsored drug use on its elites – such as in the doping of Olympic athletes - such distrust becomes even more justified.
Furthermore, the gods of the U.S. coronavirus response are experiencing a reversal of their previous apotheoses. Our very own Napoleon of Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, is currently under scrutiny for allegedly covering up information about the coronavirus’ relationship to a Wuhan laboratory. However it turns out, I am growing more and more doubtful of lifting mask requirements.
If you’ve traveled in Asia, you know that mask-wearing is old hat. It used to boggle my mind why anyone would want to put one on in the heat of the Japanese summer or the anxiety-inducing bustle of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport. I get it now. It’s been unseasonably hot here lately, yet I have no qualms about putting on a trusty pair of KN95s (yes, I double them up) while running to Home Depot in the middle of a sweaty project in my un-airconditioned truck.
You know how you hate returning to your car or house for something you forgot to bring along? When it comes to masks, it is hardly an inconvenience.
Truth be told, I am more diligent about shielding my mouth and nose than I am about buckling up my seat belt. That’s right. If I’m just going to the corner store, I might not buckle up. But I sure as heck will not forget my mask.
As far as social distancing goes, anyone who works in a school will tell you that this guideline went out the window when in-person classes resumed. It was neither feasible nor expected. Lifting this requirement would be a joke.
And I don’t really care if people disinfect their hands. Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve learned not to touch anyone. No one is slighted now when you do not extend a hand, or offer a hug. It’s all just fine, a real boon for those who are not touchy-feely types.
But the mask, I feel, should stay, along with computer-based lessons. Even though we have not been on lockdown for several months, the online classroom protocols I established for my students have continued. This is a great thing. For many years now, Federal and state education agencies and local districts have mandated teachers to adopt more of a technology-based curriculum. Many lagged in its implementation, but COVID-19 lit a candle under behinds. Now it seems de rigueur.
Masks and computer-based learning. A good strategy in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.