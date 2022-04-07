This past week I was in Washington, D.C., at the National Association of State Boards of Education meeting. In the same hotel, the National Lieutenant Governors Association was meeting and several of us had breakfast with Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. One very strong highlight of this trip was our meetings with current and former members of the U.S. Congress. Several Guam Education Board members and students met with Congressman Kilili Sablan from the CNMI. He was wonderful to talk to and he had a lot of insights on both CNMI and Guam federal issues. He was very gracious to meet with us. Our group also spent about two hours with former Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo who is serving in the Guam D.C. liaison office.
Our meeting with Bordallo was particularly insightful and her knowledge of both Guam politics and federal relations is incredible. Her direct knowledge of government and her sense of personal witness to many important Guam political events made this discussion very special. I told the two female high school students present that they should consider interning in D.C. with Congresswoman Bordallo before they went to college. There is so much she can impart to our young people. Madeleine is absolutely a first lady of Guam in all respects. Unfortunately, Congressman San Nicolas was not in D.C. while we were there but we would have definitely met with him also.
During my time in the U.S. mainland, hardly anyone wore face masks except at the airports or in public transportation. I often wore a mask in public anyway in part due to my personal medical status. I am far more afraid to get sick from others than anything else.
Current federal policy requires people to wear masks on planes and in airports. While we don’t hear about it as much on Guam, there are some crazy people in the U.S. mainland who want to hop on airlines and make trouble over wearing masks. These people waste a lot of time for everyone. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t fly. And don’t give the airline staff a hard time.
As a general suggestion, if you do travel on long flights, get a mask that fits you. Shop around and get the best mask for you. In my own case, I bought three very good masks with full band support, not ear loops. By the time I got to the last long leg of my flight back, my third mask broke around the gate area. I needed to ask the airline for a replacement. I always used my own before.
The mask I was given did not fit well and would not stay on my face when I slept on the flight. The slightest movement would cause it to pop off. Even watching a movie, the mask would come off and I often didn’t notice. In retrospect, I should have asked for another mask. Instead I ended up unintentionally irritating some of the flight attendants. Trust me, the mask was the issue, not me.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.