There is more to the month of May 2023 than just Typhoon Mawar. The damage and the destruction, yes, but also the recovery and the rebirth.
As I read between the lines of the headlines, I can’t help but think to myself - oh, the humblings of Mawar.
Ice-cold water never tasted so sweet, and candlelit dinners were never as distasteful. Dead electronics forced kids to be kids, and obstructed streets forced neighbors to be neighbors.
Fathers spent Father's Day cleaning debris, while graduates put up shutters instead of decorations. Drivers needed enough gas just to get more gas, as bucket trucks rolling down your street became a sign of hope.
“Mawar … (was) the most intense tropical cyclone worldwide this year so far,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Supertyphoon Mawar intensified into the strongest tropical cyclone anywhere on the planet since 2021 after battering Guam,” said The Weather Channel.
The Washington Post called it “the most powerful storm system on Earth in more than two years.
I, along with thousands of Rota residents, kept a close eye on the storm, hunkering down and preparing for the worst. Then only hours before Mawar was set to make landfall, its trajectory shifted only a few miles south, and I have to admit that I was flooded with a slight sense of relief, knowing that we weren’t going to have to face the brunt of the storm.
But then, another realization dawned on me. Mawar shifted south, away from me but toward my neighbors - my family and my friends on Guam.
The five sweaty nights I suffered without power was nothing compared to the monthlong powerless and helpless wait many of my Guamanian friends suffered.
My full tank of gas became a luxury, as I watched and read about the lines at gas stations that stretched through Hagåtña and Maite, Dededo and Yigo.
As news headlines continued to cover the devastation and the relief efforts, the destruction and the unified community, I couldn’t help but appreciate the humblings of Mawar.
As I have said before, it is important to appreciate the little things, but you never really understand what “the little things” are until you no longer have them. Like being able to pour a cup of ice-cold water from your ice-cold refrigerator, or keeping candlelit dinners only for those nights you want to be romantic. Like making the most out of the time you have with your children and building healthy relationships with your neighbors.
A little perspective courtesy of a typhoon. A taste of life as it once was in this, the second decade of the 21st Century.
Joycelynn Atalig is a high school social studies and journalism teacher in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, who hails from the beautiful island of Rota. She is a former news reporter who earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Guam while working for a Guam-based media company.