Today is the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. While he is most well-known for being the patron of pets, he is also the 12th century Catholic saint that coined the prayer, “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace! That where there is hatred, I may bring love. That where there is wrong, I may bring the spirit of forgiveness. That where there is discord, I may bring harmony. “
Whether Catholic or not, many will agree that here in Guam and throughout the United States, there is so much discord and hatred. Values are challenged as never before. It is hard to believe that we have reached a moment of such discontent and disrespect that the world sobs silently for the nation that was supposed to be the beacon of hope. Turning on the news has become a frightful experience. There is even talk of another civil war brewing in America.
COVID-19 continues to paralyze families and the economy. People fight back by defying the very behaviors that will rid us of this virus. In protest, people don’t wear masks or social distance. The cases of COVID-19 soar, people are dying by the hundreds daily. Even on our beautiful island, we are experiencing the same backlash and conflict that contaminates the spirit. Our losses are no less painful.
My thoughts wander to refugees of war who live in camps under the harshest conditions for years without reprieve. What about the people who suffer inhumane treatment, abuse and trauma from their persecutors within their homes or places of so-called safety? What about people who are ill and cannot get the care they need because of the pandemic crisis? What about all the people who have died alone without anyone they love being allowed to comfort them because of this devastating virus?
What about the children who feel so despondent they decide that life is not worth living and attempt to end their lives? What about poor children whose parents or caregivers have to work two jobs and cannot help them with schooling at home? Notwithstanding the lack of skills or resources that heighten the challenge. What about tens of thousands of children who have dropped off the grid – their schools can’t find them? Where are they hiding? What about the expected monumental academic loss that looms over every parent, teacher and educational administrator’s head as we try so desperately to do what we have never had to do before?
What about all the lost opportunities that we don’t see because we are too busy licking our wounds, some inflicted by forces out of our control but some we self-inflict? When our island was brought into World War II without rhyme or reason, and our people suffered unimaginable losses, they endured. When super typhoons cause tremendous damage to our island and our way of life – what do we do, we bounce back and rebuild. So long as we don’t lose sight of what matters. That is what we need to do now. Parents, grandparents, elders, our children need to see us being resilient. Our fear, anxiety and depression is contagious. For little people, it can be heavy enough to snuff out hope. So, play by the rules. Insist on masks, social distancing and regular cleaning, and washing hands. Stop complaining, it only gives us ulcers and sours our moods.
There are things you can do at home to stay meaningfully engaged, while taking care of the million things that fill your day to keep losses under control. Read aloud with your children. I’m talking to you too, dads. Studies being conducted all point to the huge losses in reading and math as being the most devastating academic consequences of the pandemic. Chores such as cleaning and cooking, planting a garden, helping fix a car, cleaning the yard, can all be turned into great math adventures. We need to get out of our doldrums to get in touch with our creative selves. In the words of St. Francis, “Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”