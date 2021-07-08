For the last two weeks I have talked about the Sunshine Law and how difficult it is for an average person to try to get justice. The Open Government Law is similarly difficult to enforce and beyond the reach of the average person. I call these laws virtual “doorbells to nowhere.” While they look good on paper and may sound good, the reality is that they are hollow shells of what they should be. I believe the simplest solution would be for the Guam Judiciary or the Guam Legislature to create a simple form for the small claims court to use.
Any citizen should be able to go in, fill in the relevant facts, attach supporting documents and pay a modest fee. Because these are government agencies, the petitioning citizen should also be allowed to serve the agency directly. Given these are often simple questions, the small claims judges should be able to rule from the bench on them.
To make things even easier, if these changes are made, the $1,000 fine should be dropped for Sunshine Law violations. Have the officials simply pay the court costs.
Instead of a simple process for Sunshine violations, citizens have to pay a $300 filing fee, service fees, and up to $10,000 in total costs. This is why this system does not work well.
Bill 112
Public Law 21-43, 10 GGA 10, otherwise known as the “Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act,” has problems . This 1991 law was supposed to simplify and expedite medical malpractice claims. Under this law, decisions can be appealed to the Superior Court of Guam. In the 30 years this law has been in existence, it has turned out to be a “doorbell to nowhere.” How many claims have been resolved with this simple process? In reality the process simply does not work as intended and changes need to be made.
Currently, Bill 112 is before the legislature and a number of doctors have lined up against it. In the context of this policy, the doctors are business owners who directly benefit from this flawed “arbitration to nowhere” process. Of course they don’t want to change something that is to their profit advantage. The various clinic staff who are encouraged to show up at the Legislature have a direct interest in these discussions. Malpractice also applies to nurses and other medical professionals.
Instead of arguing with basic facts, many want to argue emotions. The facts related to national malpractice policies are pretty simple. The health care industry is far too lucrative on Guam for doctors or medical practices to simply pack up and move elsewhere. Voters on Guam did not fall off of a cabbage truck, and these kinds of statements are simply outrageous.
What could help with these discussions is a policy charrette on medical malpractice. This would involve bringing the right stakeholders into a room and a healthy exchange of informed opinions should occur. While the process might take a month, it would be well worth the process. PL 21-43 does not work.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.