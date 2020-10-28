Two weeks ago, I underwent major abdominal surgery. I am fortunate that there are fine, well-regarded experts for my particular procedure in my state. I was extremely impressed by how well my massive surgical and post-surgery teams communicate with each other. I’ve never had much of an interaction with any pharmacist, but the several pharmacists on my team have sat by my side to patiently explain my recovery medicines, and not once have I ever detected they were in a rush. It would be an understatement to say that this is medicine that I’ve never experienced before.
You know what I mean. Like many who have grown up on the island, my experiences with doctors for ailments outside their standard practice has been frustrating. Not because they were bad doctors, but the population does not support the degree of specialty my particular situation needed. My state, Michigan, is large and populous. There is no shortage of very specialized physicians so this recent surgery has presented few obstacles. I suppose the tone was set when my wife and I drove up to the valet booth and someone else worried about the parking. None of the endless driving around a crowded parking lot hoping for a space reasonably close to the ward you need to go to.
As lucky as I have been thus far, and as top-notch as the medical squad is, one crucial ingredient in my recovery lies outside of their specialized circle. This would be regular people who I don’t know personally, who have undergone the same procedure. It is these anonymous souls on Reddit who have uplifted and inspired me through the painful early days after surgery. Because of them, I can describe what I’m feeling and how I’m responding emotionally to it, and find understanding and encouragement.
You see, it’s not a surgeon’s job to be your sounding board, and that’s OK. Even though they might care about your emotional state, they must maintain a steely focus on your incision site and how your body is reacting to the trauma of being cut up. It’s a big job and responsibility.
I, myself, would not want to dilute his focus by muddying our meetings with the need for a hug and a good cry.
But I’ve had inexplicable bouts of sobbing, something the physicians did not warn me would happen. My Reddit peers, however, were quick to reassure me that it was the steroids I need to take for a while. As one of them said, “Prednisone sucks!” It really does.
The doctors advised me that my incision site would naturally ooze fluid, but they didn’t tell me how much. “Oh yeah, I leaked for a few days, it's no big deal, it's your body doing what it needs to do,” offered another Redditor. Not only was this information echoed with others, but the ideas to contain the fluid were also creative and effective.
There is a different kind of wisdom that comes from people who share a similar experience. None of my dozen or so Reddit friends are doctors or nurses, but having each undergone the same procedure I have, they own a measure of justifiable authority. Truthfully, unless a physician has undergone the same surgery, he or she will lack this experience, and any empathy offered will be filtered and refined through the screen of medicine alone. Quite frankly, sometimes it is not enough for the patient.
I imagine that doctors are somewhat limited by the elements of the consent to which you need to agree before surgery. It is that list of worst-case scenarios that they read to you and that indemnifies them in the event the surgery fails. Luckily, my surgery has thus far been a resounding success. I suppose doctors mitigate their liability by concentrating on medical absolutes. Feeling blue or anxious falls far outside this scope.
Now I am a person who can offer the next one who undergoes this same experience some pure knowledge learned by taking the journey myself. I really look forward to supporting as many people as I can, who, like me, find themselves in a strange, new world
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.